These are some of the major cities that are canceling their big New Year's Eve events

In New York City, the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be "scaled back," with fewer revelers and everyone required to wear a mask, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said last week.
But some major cities in Europe, where the spread of Omicron has been startling, have already announced they're flat-out canceling plans.
On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci repeated his warning that people should avoid large New Year's Eve gatherings and stick with small gatherings of vaccinated family or close friends.
The following cities have already announced they're canceling their big shindigs:
- Athens: No fireworks show over the Acropolis this year. Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a news briefing on Dec. 23, that all public Christmas and New Year celebrations planned by municipalities are canceled.
- Atlanta: Georgia's capital city is canceling the New Year's Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, according to a tweet from Underground Atlanta.
- Berlin: Germany will impose strict contact restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 starting on Dec. 28 and prohibit New Year's Eve gatherings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Dec. 21. That means no big fireworks gathering in Berlin, the capital, nor in other big gathering spots such as Munich and Frankfurt.
- Edinburgh: Public New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland will be canceled, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Dec. 21. In a statement, Sturgeon explained details for post-Christmas restrictions on large events to blunt the spread of Omicron.
- London: A planned New Year's Eve event in London has been canceled over Covid-19 concerns, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted on Dec. 20. "Due to the surge in Covid cases, we've taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square," Khan tweeted. "The safety of all Londoners must come first."
- New Delhi: The government of India's union territory of Delhi, which encompasses the national capital of New Delhi, has announced a ban on all social, cultural, political and festival gatherings until further notice because of a rise in Covid-19 cases, CNN's New Delhi Bureau reports.
- Paris: Paris has canceled its traditional fireworks display over the Champs-Elysées Avenue to welcome the New Year because of the renewed coronavirus surge. "The fireworks will not take place, nor unfortunately will there be any DJ sets," the mayor's office told AFP in a report on France24.com. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Dec. 17, that major public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that even vaccinated people take a self-test before getting together for year-end parties, according to Reuters.
- Rome: In Italy, Rome is among several cities that have decided to cancel festivities over Covid health concerns. Large New Year's Eve celebrations across the country have been canceled, including open air concerts and fireworks in Venice. Nightclubs will be closed for the month of January as well. The Campania region has also banned feasts and alcohol consumption in public areas from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.
See which cities are still moving forward with their NYE's plans here.