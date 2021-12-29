Omicron cases are doubling every 2 to 3 days, French health minister says

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex (C) and France's Health Minister Olivier Veran (L) speak with health workers as they visit the resuscitation unit of the Intercommunal hospital of Creteil, outside Paris, on December 28, 2021. - France reported on December 25 over 100,000 daily Covid cases, a record since the pandemic erupted nearly two years ago, with many experts warning the number would rapidly increase over the coming weeks. (Stephane Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images)

Omicron variant cases are doubling every two to three days, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a parliamentary health commission in Paris Wednesday.

Veran also told French lawmakers that his European colleagues are also seeing a similar trend.

To curb the spread of Omicron, the French government will require a vaccine pass that will to come into force from Jan. 15 in restaurants as well as in some of the country’s public transportation and proof of vaccination will be required.

Hospitals and elderly care homes will just be governed by the current health pass.

Earlier, the French health minister said France has seen 208,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Every second more than two French people test positive, he noted.

“We are seeing numbers that give you vertigo," Veran said.

“Delta has not had its final word,” he said.

The official said about the unvaccinated, there was “very little chance this time you’ll be able to slip through the net,” when it comes to getting infected.

He said at least one million people were infected at this point.