More negative Covid results overturned in Australia testing bungle

Hundreds of people who were told they did not have Covid-19 have now discovered they do, after a Sydney testing center admitted it sent out incorrect PCR results.

SydPath, operated by St. Vincent’s Hospital, said Tuesday 486 of 950 people who received negative results by SMS have had that result overturned.

On Monday SydPath said it sent negative results by SMS to 995 people tested on December 23 and 24 despite their PCR tests not having been processed. That number has since been revised to 950 people.

The blunder was detected by the hospital as it investigated how a further 400 people swabbed on December 22 and 23 received a negative result despite being positive for Covid-19.

SydPath said Tuesday the mistake came from a human error, as the clinic “moved from an automated system to a manual system to expedite the release of negative test results.”

“Unfortunately during this manual process a simple data processing error was made which led to the wrong test results being released. We have reverted to our automated systems to ensure this type of error cannot happen again,” a SydPath statement read.

A surge in cases and a requirement for domestic travelers to gain a negative PCR result has strained the testing system in New South Wales (NSW).

On Tuesday, NSW recorded a further 6,062 cases and one death, while the state of Victoria recorded 2,737 cases and four deaths.

There are currently 60 Covid-19 patients in ICU in NSW and 69 receiving active ICU treatment in Victoria.