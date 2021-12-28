US CDC adds Sweden, Malta and Moldova to high risk travel list

An EMS medic from the Houston Fire Department prepares to transport a Covid-19 positive girl, age 2, to a hospital on August 25, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Dr. Adrienne Randolph, a pediatric critical care physician at Boston Children's Hospital, told CNN that children are "one of our most vulnerable populations" for infection from the more transmissible Omicron variant.

"Now with Omicron, it may be more transmissible than Delta, that still has to be shown. But we are seeing a very rapid number of hospitalizations in children, they are one of our most vulnerable populations and have the lowest vaccination rates currently," Randolph said.

The doctor noted that while the transmissibility of Omicron is part of the problem, the low vaccination rate is driving the increase in the hospitalizations of children as well.

"It is highly, highly contagious and it is spreading very quickly. And the other issue is that even children who are eligible for the vaccine in many areas, the actual vaccinated rate is not that high. So, you know, it varies between 10% and 50% across the United States for even the 12-to 18-year-olds... and then the 5 to 11s, you know, some states it is less than 6% have taken the opportunity to get vaccinated. And these children who are getting admitted ... are either not vaccinated, or they have underlying medical conditions that puts them at risk," she said.

The doctor offered parents advice, including urging them to get vaccinated and boosted because "if they get sick, they can't take care of the children who get sick."

"Most of these healthy children are going to do fine, have a mild illness. It is supportive care. Also they need to try to isolate them as best you can to keep others from getting infected because children are contagious when they have the virus as much as adults, so it is important to prevent the spread further," Randolph said.

"But most healthy children will do fine with Covid, and have a mild cold. And some don't have any symptoms at all," she added.

Here's what we know about children and Covid-19 hospitalizations: Nearly 2,000 children across the US right now are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases. That is up from around 700 just last month. In New York City, pediatric hospital admissions have jumped nearly five-fold over a three-week period.

In Washington, DC, nearly half of Covid-19 tests at Children's National Hospital are coming back positive. In Chicago, hospitalizations have quadrupled over the past week.