Mexico will allow cruise ships with Covid-19 positive passengers to disembark
From CNN's Michelle Velez, Matt Rivers and Valentina Di Donato
Cruise ships with Covid-19 positive passengers will be allowed to disembark in Mexico and the country will provide medical assistance to passengers, according to a news release Tuesday from the Mexican Government.
“In accordance with the biosafety protocols established in the national and international spheres, the Government of Mexico will receive in its maritime ports cruise ships that request to dock in our country,” the statement said.
“The Secretaries of Health and Tourism of the Government of Mexico reiterate the commitment to respect the provisions of the International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), for which cruises will be received in ports maritime of the country,” the statement continued.
Mexico has no testing requirement for entry into the country. “People who do not present symptoms will be able to carry out their tourist activities with respect to the basic prevention measures,” the release said.
9 min ago
More than 67 million people in the US have received a Covid-19 booster shot
From CNN's Maggie Fox
Here’s the latest data on vaccination efforts in the United States, published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Fully vaccinated: 61.9% of the total US population (all ages) – more than 205 million people.
Not vaccinated: 22.3% of the eligible population (age 5+) have not received any dose of Covid-19 vaccine – at least 65 million people.
Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 1,091,279 doses are being administered each day.
An average of 722,888 million booster doses are being administered each day.
An average of 120,289 people are becoming fully vaccinated each day.
More than 67 millionpeople have received an additional dose, or booster.
35.6% of fully vaccinated adults (18+) have received a booster.
47.5% of fully vaccinated people age 50 and older have received a booster.
57.6% of fully vaccinated seniors (65+) have received a booster.
32.7% of the fully vaccinated population is boosted.
Note:CDC data on Covid-19 vaccinations are estimates. The agency notes that data on people who are fully vaccinated and those with a booster dose may be underestimated, while the number of people with at least one dose may be overestimated.
10 min ago
FDA: At-home Covid-19 antigen tests may be less sensitive to picking up Omicron
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
The US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that quick antigen tests may have less sensitivity to picking up the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Throughout the pandemic, the FDA and the National Institutes of Health have been evaluating the tests to determine how well they work. Studies on antigen tests that used patient samples that had the live virus showed that while the tests detect the Omicron variant, they did so with less sensitivity. Sensitivity measures how often a test can give a positive result when someone has the disease.
More studies of the tests are underway. The FDA says that “it is important to note that these laboratory data are not a replacement for clinical study evaluations using patient samples with live virus, which are ongoing.”
The FDA suggests people should still continue to use these tests and to make sure they follow the instructions closely. Antigen tests are generally not as sensitive at picking up early infections as lab tests, known as PCR tests.
The FDA continues to recommend if someone tests negative with an antigen test but suspects they may have Covid-19 because they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, they should follow up with a molecular test.
1 hr 10 min ago
US hits record average number of new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
The US reached a seven-day average of 254,496 new cases on Tuesday, the highest this number has ever been over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Tuesday’s number beat the previous record of 251,989 new cases, set on Jan. 11, 2021.
The US has seen a rapid acceleration in new cases since late November. Hospitalizations and deaths have not seen a similar increase in pace, but these are lagging indicators that may drag weeks behind case increases.
The seven-day average of new deaths is currently 1,453, according to data from JHU, and 76,779 people are hospitalized in the US with Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Note: This seven-day average is an in-progress data point and not yet the final number for Dec. 28, 2021. This number may rise as the day ends.
1 hr 4 min ago
Spain reports nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day
From CNN’s Al Goodman
Spain reported 99,671 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest number for a single day since the start of the pandemic. It’s double the previous record set just last week, the country’s Health Ministry said.
The latest record pushed Spain over six million total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started to 6,032,297. But officials say the pressure now is on neighborhood public health clinics and not on hospitals, where Covid-19 cases account for 18.7% of the intensive care ward beds nationwide, according to the the Health Ministry. That figure is up from 8% of Covid-19 cases in the ICUs, from Dec. 1.
Spain’s Covid-19 infection rate on Tuesday was 1,360 cases per 100,000, up from 1,206 cases per 100,000 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.
2 hr 20 min ago
Physician calls for six-month wait for Covid-19 booster to change amid Omicron surge
From CNN's Leinz Vales
As the Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread and health experts continue to call for an increase in testing and vaccinations, one primary health specialist believes the six-month requirement for the Covid-19 booster should be shortened to four months.
“Four months will actually be a much better idea in the surge than waiting that extra two months,” said Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician. "I think that basically if you look at the number six months, it's fairly arbitrary. There's not necessarily a hardcore science behind it."
In November, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for everyone 18 and older. The use of a single booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine could be administered after two months.
Mathew went on to explain why health officials went with the six month window for people to get a booster dose.
"Six months is optimal, because after you get that second shot, you want the body to recover and develop what's called immune memory," Mathew said. "So six months is optimal, but you can shorten it as close to four months to actually get the booster shot."
"The reason that I say that is you also want to time it when the infection is at its peak," Mathew added. "With Omicron, lots of people are getting infected. Lots of breakthrough infections. This is the time to balance getting longer durability with actually controlling the infection."
2 hr 41 min ago
New York City's 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rate is now nearly 20%
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
As New York City faces a surge in Covid-19 cases, the city’s seven-day average Covid-19 percent positivity rate slowly crept up to 19.97% over the past week and continues to trend upward, according to data made available by the city’s health department.
The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.
Addressing the Omicron variant and the increase in Covid-19 cases at Tuesday’s news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said “what we're finding is something that has been fast and intense but, obviously thank God, to date more mild than we feared and we're very happy about that.”
Covid-19 hospitalizations—although trending upward—are still lower than they were during peak Covid-19 hospitalizations in March 2020 in New York City.
At peak hospitalizations in NYC, on a seven-day average, there were 1,848 Covid-19 hospitalizations in the city on March 31, 2020, as compared to data from Dec. 25, 2021 showing 219 Covid-19 hospitalizations on a seven-day average, according to city Covid-19 data.
CNN’s Taylor Romine contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 40 min ago
Several European countries report record high daily new Covid-19 infections as Omicron continues to spread
From CNN’s Duarte Mendonca in Portugal, Nicola Ruotolo in Italy and Xiaofei Xu in France
Several European countries — such as France, the UK, Italy, and Portugal — are currently seeing a large increase in daily new cases, many even setting new records since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Despite the rising trend in daily cases, those figures haven’t translated into more deaths and hospitalizations, particularly when compared to the same period a year ago.
France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, setting the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the French health authorities said.
The latest data shattered the previous record of 104,611 new daily cases, which was set on Saturday.
The increase in daily figures is a huge increment of 176,847 new cases when compared to last year’s figures, yet despite a rise in hospitalizations and ICU occupancy, France latest data is showing less deaths.
French authorities’ data shows that in the last 24 hours, France recorded 290 coronavirus related deaths, 484 people hospitalized and 83 people in ICU beds.
A year ago, the country recorded 363 deaths, 25 hospitalizations and 44 people under intensive care.
Meanwhile, the UK has also set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases with 129,471, according to British government data released Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Europe, Portugal has also recorded the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 17,172 new coronavirus cases, the Portuguese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The highest count of daily infections took place on Jan. 28, with 16,432 cases reported at the time.
Looking back at last year’s figures, the latest data shows a large increase of 15,079 new daily cases, however, despite the rise in cases, Portugal is showing a lower number on deaths, hospital admissions and ICU occupancy.
The data shows that currently, Portugal has 936 people hospitalized, with 152 of them in intensive care and 19 deaths, whereas a year ago Portugal was recording 2,967 hospitalizations, with 503 of them in ICU units and a total of 58 deaths.
Italy is seeing a similar situation, with the country also reporting their highest daily new cases since the start of the pandemic with 78,313 people infected in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry data.
The latest figures show that the trend of rising cases continues after the country reported recently new daily case records for three consecutive days.
Despite the rise in daily cases, Italy has recorded lower figures in hospitalizations and deaths when compared with data from a year ago.
On Dec. 28, 2020, Italy recorded 8,585 new infections, 445 Covid-19 related deaths and 2,565 ICU beds occupied, which reveals a significant contrast to the most recent numbers of 78,313 new infections, 202 deaths and 1,145 ICU occupancy.
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that France's ICU occupancy and hospitalizations are down in comparison with last year. The country's latest data shows only deaths are down in comparison.
5 hr 1 min ago
Covid-19 hospitalizations rise 25% in England in one week
From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy and Salma Abdelaziz
Covid-19 hospitalizations in England have risen by 25% over the course of one week as the country continues to grapple with the Omicron variant.
The latest data from the UK government dashboard showed an additional 1,374 hospital admissions in England on Tuesday. This represents a 25% increase compared with the Dec. 21 figure of 1,098.
There are currently 9,546 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the country.
This comes as England set a new daily record for Covid-19 cases on Tuesday when 129,471 cases were reported.
The UK's public health agency, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned there may be "temporary pauses" in ordering or receiving home testing kits as authorities try to cope with the "exceptional demand."
The agency has ramped up delivery capacity since Dec. 18, delivering 900,000 test kits daily. They encouraged people to revisit the UK government site "every few hours" to try get tests, urging them to make sure they are using "any tests they already have at home before ordering or collecting more.”
Since Dec. 12, fully vaccinated close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case in England have been advised to take lateral flow tests for seven days, causing a huge spike in demand for LFTs in the country.
Hopes of New Year's Eve celebrations were kept alive on Monday when the UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that no further restrictions would be imposed in England before Dec. 31.
UK Care Minister Gillian Keegan advised people on Tuesday to "be cautious," take a lateral flow test before heading out to New Year's celebrations and seek out "ventilated spaces."