Several US states at or near all-time peak Covid-19 hospitalization levels

US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Edward Rauch Jr., prepares to enter a room of a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, on December 17, 2021. - Beaumont Hospital is assisted by 23 military medical personnel from the US Army, sent by the Department of Defense, to assist during the health system's fourth Covid-19 surge. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Even as hospitalizations rise more gradually compared to surging Omicron case numbers, some parts of the US are seeing Covid-19 hospitalizations at or near all-time records for the pandemic.

Four states — Michigan, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire — hit their all-time pandemic peak hospitalization numbers this month, according to a CNN review of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

All four have seen hospitalizations decline in the last few days.

Other areas are seeing hospitalization numbers near pandemic peaks.

Washington, DC, with 363 hospitalized as of Monday, is nearly tied with its peak of 383 in January. Ohio, Indiana and Delaware are all seeing hospital numbers at least 80% as high as their all-time records last winter, according to a CNN analysis of HHS data.