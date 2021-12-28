The Association of Flight Attendants has criticized the CDC's new isolation guidelines for those who test positive for Covid-19, saying it will be on the lookout for employees being pressured to return to work prematurely.

The CDC on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

The association notes that the five-day period only applies to those who are asymptomatic.