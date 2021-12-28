Flight attendants' union criticizes new CDC isolation requirements
From Greg Wallace
The Association of Flight Attendants has criticized the CDC's new isolation guidelines for those who test positive for Covid-19, saying it will be on the lookout for employees being pressured to return to work prematurely.
The CDC on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
The association notes that the five-day period only applies to those who are asymptomatic.
“The CDC gave a medical explanation about why the agency has decided to reduce the quarantine requirements from 10 to five days, but the fact that it aligns with the number of days pushed by corporate America is less than reassuring," the association said in a statement.
31 min ago
Apple closes all New York City stores to browsing
From CNN’s Kate Trafecante
Customers will not be able to browse at Apple's New York City stores as Covid-19 cases there rise. But they can buy products online and pick them up in person, Apple spokesperson Monica Fernandez said.
“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement.
"We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”
37 min ago
New curfews in Indian capital with schools and gyms closed as case numbers rise
From Swati Gupta in New Delhi
Authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi have put further Covid-19 restrictions in place, including a nightly curfew, after a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases over the past few days.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the measures Tuesday after the city registered two consecutive days of a positive testing rate above 0.5%, the threshold that triggers an alert to be issued.
A curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to 50% capacity, while the opening hours of stores in malls and markets will also be restricted. All health complexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will be closed until further notice.
Despite the new measures, Kejriwal sought to keep the city's resident's calm.
“You do not have to worry. Firstly, the cases are mild and weak and secondly, your government is 10 times more prepared to handle the cases," he said.
India reported more than 6,300 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the health ministry said. The country has also recorded 653 cases of the Omicron variant so far, of which 165 of those are in the wider state of Delhi.
India's national drug regulator also issued approvals Tuesday for two more domestically produced vaccines, the Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax coronavirus vaccines, and emergency use of Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir.
1 hr 37 min ago
Holiday travel chaos continues with thousands more flights canceled or delayed
By Robert North, CNN Business
More than 2,000 flights have been canceled globally so far on Tuesday, as the surge in Omicron causes huge disruption during one of the industry's busiest periods.
According to the tracking website FlightAware, 2,046 flights had been canceled as of 4.20 a.m. ET. More than 600 of them were either domestic US flights, or international flights flying in or out of the country. More than 2,000 other flights have been delayed.
Much of the disruption has been caused by staff calling in sick, several major airlines have reported.
Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day. In the US, more than 1,200 flights were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday alone. More than 3,000 flights were cancelled on Monday according to FlightAware.
2 hr 30 min ago
US bracing for post-Christmas Omicron surge
By Holly Yan and Aya Elamroussi
Covid-19 numbers keep soaring as travelers scatter back across the country after Christmas and Americans prepare for another holiday weekend.
The US is now averaging more than 198,000 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Sunday data from Johns Hopkins University. That's 47% higher than a week ago and the highest such number since January 19.
"I think we're going to see half a million cases a day -- easy -- sometime over the next week to 10 days," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN on Sunday.
About 71,000 Americans were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
With the highly contagious Omicron variant, "We're certainly going to continue to see a surge (in cases) for a while," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday.
Looking ahead to New Year's Eve on Friday, small gatherings of fully vaccinated people will be safe, Fauci said. But he advised people to avoid large parties where they don't know the vaccination status of all guests.
"When you are talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"There will be other years to do that. But not this year."
Xi'an reports highest daily Covid-19 count for a Chinese city since Wuhan
From CNN's Beijing Bureau
Northwestern China's Xi'an recorded 175 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Monday — the highest daily infection count in a Chinese city since March 2020.
Xi'an has now recorded 810 locally transmitted cases since its cluster began on December 9, one of the worst localized outbreaks in China since Wuhan became the epicenter of the pandemic in 2019.
Xi'an, home to 13 million people, went into strict lockdown on December 23, closing public venues and transportation except essential services like supermarkets and hospitals.
It further tightened Covid control measures on Monday as local infections increased, requiring all residents to stay at home unless permitted to leave for mass testing.
Soldiers sent to help: State-run newspaper People's Daily said 150 military medics from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force were sent to Xi'an to assist in local hospitals on Monday, some with experience fighting the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.
Official says outbreak is under control: While cases are expected to rise in the coming days, the Xi'an outbreak is under control, according to Wei Xiaoli of the city’s CDC. He told a Monday news conference that residents “don’t need to worry too much about the rapid increase of cases,” which have been uncovered by mass testing programs in the city.
According to the National Health Commission, China reported 182 locally-transmitted symptomatic cases on Monday — 180 of them in northwestern Shaanxi province, of which Xi'an is the capital.
One case each was found in southeastern Zhejiang province and southwestern Yunnan province.
More negative Covid results overturned in Australia testing bungle
From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney
Hundreds of people who were told they did not have Covid-19 have now discovered they do, after a Sydney testing center admitted it sent out incorrect PCR results.
SydPath, operated by St. Vincent’s Hospital, said Tuesday 486 of 950 people who received negative results by SMS have had that result overturned.
On Monday SydPath said it sent negative results by SMS to 995 people tested on December 23 and 24 despite their PCR tests not having been processed. That number has since been revised to 950 people.
The blunder was detected by the hospital as it investigated how a further 400 people swabbed on December 22 and 23 received a negative result despite being positive for Covid-19.
SydPath said Tuesday the mistake came from a human error, as the clinic “moved from an automated system to a manual system to expedite the release of negative test results.”
“Unfortunately during this manual process a simple data processing error was made which led to the wrong test results being released. We have reverted to our automated systems to ensure this type of error cannot happen again,” a SydPath statement read.
A surge in cases and a requirement for domestic travelers to gain a negative PCR result has strained the testing system in New South Wales (NSW).
On Tuesday, NSW recorded a further 6,062 cases and one death, while the state of Victoria recorded 2,737 cases and four deaths.
There are currently 60 Covid-19 patients in ICU in NSW and 69 receiving active ICU treatment in Victoria.
7 hr 52 min ago
Omicron variant fills up children's hospitals
From CNN's Maggie Fox and Jen Christensen
A five-fold increase in pediatric admissions in New York City this month. Close to double the numbers admitted in Washington, DC. And nationwide, on average, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
The highly transmissible Omicron variant is teaming up with the busy holiday season to infect more children across the United States than ever before, and children's hospitals are bracing for it to get even worse.
"I think we are going to see more numbers now than we have ever seen," Dr. Stanley Spinner, who is chief medical officer and vice president at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care in Houston, told CNN. "Cases are continuing to rise between Christmas gatherings and we're going to continue to see more numbers this week from that," Spinner said in a telephone interview. "Now we're going to have New Year's on top of that this coming weekend, with more people getting together — more exposures and then those numbers will continue to climb," he added.
CDC updates guidance for Covid-19 isolation and quarantine times
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
The CDC also shortened the recommended time for people to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to a similar five days if they are vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said.
"Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others," the CDC said in a statement.
People whose symptoms are getting better may also leave their homes after five days so long as their symptoms are improving, the CDC said. People who have a fever should stay home until the fever clears up, the CDC added.