A rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore is forcing strangers to share isolation rooms during the 10-day mandatory isolation period after testing positive.

According to the Singaporean Ministry of Health, patients over the age of 15 can be placed in isolation alongside a Covid-positive person of the same gender, even if they do not know one another.

The Ministry of Health said private rooms were available on request and where possible.

A spokesperson said the measure was necessary to “optimize capacity,” as Singapore records increasing Covid-19 numbers, with 209 new infections reported Sunday.

Positive cases are placed in one of three tiers of accommodation based on the severity of their symptoms, according to the Ministry of Health.

Room-sharing is implemented across community care centers, Covid treatment centers and hospitals, which make up the three tiers. Covid-19 patients are also able to quarantine at home where possible.

But while positive cases may have to share rooms, Singapore will no longer mandate that close contacts isolate. Instead, they will be issued with a week-long health risk warning and tested daily.