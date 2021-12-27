Shorter isolation period "under consideration," Fauci says

A shortened quarantine or isolation period for people who have been infected with or exposed to Covid-19 is being considered in the US by public health decision-makers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, told CNN Monday.

“Certainly we’re considering it — going beyond just health care workers,” Fauci he said.

“The idea about cutting down the period of quarantine for people who've been exposed, and perhaps the period of isolation for people who have been infected, is something that is under, I would say, serious consideration,” Fauci said Monday.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for health care workers with Covid-19 who show no symptoms or have mild symptoms to say they can return to work after seven days if they test negative for infection at that point.

The CDC's previous guidance was for anyone with Covid-19 to self-isolate at home for 10 full days.

People who are exposed to Covid-19 but who have not tested positive are advise to quarantine for 14 days.

People who test positive for Covid-19 are advised to isolate for 10 full days