The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Mahtani, Helen Regan, Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 6:34 p.m. ET, December 24, 2021
4 min ago

NHL extends pause on the season to Tuesday due to Covid-19

From CNN's Jillian Martin

The NHL announced Friday that the regular-season schedule will not resume until Tuesday.

The league had initially planned to resume games on Monday following a pause in play. 

“The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The league had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday," the NHL said in a statement.
1 hr 11 min ago

US Navy ship to remain at Guantanamo Bay after crew tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The USS Milwaukee is seen on December 16.
The USS Milwaukee is seen on December 16. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/US Navy)

The USS Milwaukee, a combat ship, will remain in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay after some crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The sailors with Covid-19 are isolated onboard away from other crew members, according to a release from the Navy. Some of those infected have exhibited mild symptoms.

The ship deploys with a total crew of just over 100, according to a Navy official.

 

2 hr 36 min ago

Mayor of Cincinnati tests positive for Covid-19   

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

John Cranley, outgoing mayor of Cincinnati, stands for a photograph in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 16, 2020.
John Cranley, outgoing mayor of Cincinnati, stands for a photograph in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 16, 2020. (Andrew Cenci/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Cincinnati's outgoing mayor John Cranley tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from his office.  

“Today, after being alerted that I came into contact earlier this week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, I have also tested positive for the coronavirus," the mayor said. "I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms."  

Just under 55% of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated according to its health department website.  

Cranley announced back in August that he's running for governor.  

3 hr 13 min ago

Harris tests negative for Covid-19

From CNN's DJ Judd

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff tested negative for Covid-19 today, just two days after a staffer and close contact tested positive for coronavirus in Washington, DC.

“This morning, the vice president and second gentleman received an antigen test and tested negative,” the White House told the pool of reporters traveling with them. “The vice president also received a PCR test and we will have results later this afternoon.”

The vice president is in Los Angeles for the Christmas holiday.

3 hr 49 min ago

About 600 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the US on Christmas Eve

Travelers check for flight information at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on December 24.
Travelers check for flight information at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on December 24. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

About 600 flights have been canceled within, into or going out of the US on Christmas Eve so far, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, exactly 602 flights were canceled and more than 1,800 were delayed.

Globally, there were nearly 2,300 flight cancellations in total, according to FlightAware.

More than 180 United Airlines flights, 165 Delta flights and 72 JetBlue fights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.19 million people at airports across the country on Thursday, the highest figure since the uptick in holiday travel started a week ago.

4 hr 43 min ago

Biden says there are no plans to shorten Covid-19 isolation period for everyone

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on December 23.
President Joe Biden speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on December 23. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden told reporters Friday there are no plans to shorten the isolation period for everyone testing positive for Covid-19.

“Well, I just listen to my team, the docs, and they think we should keep it the way it is for now,” Biden told reporters at the White House, adding he tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday.

Some context: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the isolation time for health care workers who test positive for Covid-19, as it anticipates a surge in hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.

The agency's new guidelines say health care workers with Covid-19 may return to work after seven days if they are asymptomatic and test negative, and that the "isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages," according to a statement Thursday.

4 hr 56 min ago

Italy reports more than 50,000 new daily Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Livia Borghese

Italy reported a record-breaking 50,599 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began, according to health ministry data, an increase from Thursday's record of 44,595 cases.

The country also reported 141 more deaths on Friday.

Research from Italy's Superior Health Institute published Thursday shows that the Omicron variant is "rapidly increasing" across the country.

5 hr ago

France reports record-breaking number of new daily Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu

France reported a record-breaking 94,124 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily number since the pandemic began, according to health ministry data. 

That is up from Thursday's record of 91,608 daily cases. 

France also recorded 169 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday.

The French government announced that President Emmanuel Macron will host a virtual meeting with ministers on Monday to discuss the pandemic.

5 hr 23 min ago

Rio de Janeiro reinstates New Year's Eve fireworks after previously canceling them

From CNN's Maija Ehlinger

Fireworks are seen on Copacabana beach during New Years Eve Celebration on January first, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Fireworks are seen on Copacabana beach during New Years Eve Celebration on January first, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will go ahead with its New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, according to a news conference Thursday from Mayor Eduardo Paes. This comes after the mayor had previously canceled celebrations nearly three weeks ago due to rising Covid-19 concerns. 

“We want the celebrate the end of the year in a calm, safe and organized manner. We met with the scientific committee, which confirmed that it would be safe to hold the city’s New Year’s celebrations under the previsions presented by the city government. We also got authorization from the state’s scientific committee. We’re doing all we can in order to avoid large displacements or gatherings,” Paes said.

The city’s famous fireworks display is set to last for 16 minutes over Copacabana Beach. The area will be restricted to residents of the beachfront neighborhood. Paes said traffic and public transportation to the area will be blocked during evening hours on Dec. 31.

Revelers are encouraged to stay close to their homes to “avoid unnecessary travel.” 

“We’re putting a special plan in place for Copacabana because it is traditionally the largest gathering place for the city. Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve celebration is shown on television screens around the world. It’s going to be a beautiful New Year’s celebration and I hope it will be inspirational and bring us hope. We hope 2022 will be a better year,” Paes added. 