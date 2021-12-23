Health care workers with Covid-19 no longer need to isolate for 10 days, CDC says

A healthcare worker labels a test tube containing a Covid-19 test in Omaha, Nebraska, on November 10. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released updated guidance for health care workers who test positive for Covid-19, saying they can return to work after seven days if they are asymptomatic and test negative.

”That isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages,” CDC said in a statement, citing surging cases due to the Omicron variant.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities.”

The agency also specified that health care workers don’t need to quarantine “following high-risk exposures” if they’ve gotten all recommended vaccinations, including a booster shot. (Remember: Quarantine refers to people who have been exposed to the virus but have not yet been diagnosed with an infection.)

CDC stressed that the new guidelines don’t extend to the general public and only apply to health care workers.

“CDC continues to evaluate isolation and quarantine recommendations for the broader population as we learn about the Omicron variant and will update the public as appropriate,” the agency said.