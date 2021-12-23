World
December 23 Omicron variant and coronavirus news

By Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:15 AM ET, Fri December 24, 2021
15 hr 18 min ago

US FDA authorizes second pill to treat Covid-19

From CNN’s Amanda Sealy and Ben Tinker

The US Food and Drug Administration has now authorized two new antiviral pills to treat Covid-19.

The FDA on Thursday authorized Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, to treat Covid-19 “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.”

This is the second Covid-19 antiviral pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. Merck has an agreement with the US government for the company to supply 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir upon this authorization.

Molnupiravir was narrowly recommended by the FDA’s advisers in a 13-10 vote at the end of November after data showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% among high-risk adults. This was lower than an earlier analysis suggesting that number could be about 50%. 

Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president of global medical affairs at Merck, told CNN this month that he was optimistic this treatment would work against the Omicron variant.

“The Omicron variant is primarily different from the other types of Covid at the spike protein. Our drug works in completely different part of the virus. So we’re very optimistic that the drug will continue to be effective against Omicron, and we’re studying that right now," he said.

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, on Wednesday.

Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is the only antiviral approved by the FDA for treatment of Covid-19. It's given intravenously, not as a pill that can be taken at home.

 Watch Merck manufacture Molnupiravir:

16 hr 32 min ago

Kuwait makes Covid-19 booster mandatory for travel abroad

From CNN's Kareem Khadder 

A Kuwaiti medical worker walks at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kuwait City on October 25, 2021.
A Kuwaiti medical worker walks at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kuwait City on October 25, 2021. (Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwait has made the Covid-19 booster shot mandatory for citizens wishing to travel abroad starting Jan. 2.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared on Thursday that taking the third booster jab of the anti-coronavirus vaccination has become a condition for allowing citizens who had been vaccinated nine months ago to travel, effective January 2nd,” Kuwait state-run KUNA news said in a report. 

Travelers arriving in Kuwait must present a PCR negative test result taken within 48 hours and will be quarantined for 10 days. However, travelers can leave isolation if they show a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours after coming to the country.

17 hr 25 min ago

Germany records first Omicron-related death

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

The first person in Germany has died with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Thursday. Data from the RKI shows that the person was between the age of 60 and 79.

There were 810 new Omicron cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday – an increase of 25% from the previous day – bringing the total number of Omicron cases to 3,198, the data showed. Of these, 48 people are being treated in hospital, the RKI said. 

The RKI data also showed that Omicron infections are most frequently detected in the 15 to 34 year-old age group, with nearly 1,500 cases. For the age group of 34 to 59 year-olds, 1,050 infections have been recorded.

The RKI said the only cases counted are those that are detected by whole-genome sequencing or a variant-specific PCR test.

Earlier this week, the head of the RKI said that the Omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in two to three weeks' time.

On Thursday, Germany recorded 44,927 new cases within 24 hours and 425 deaths related to Covid-19. Overall, 109,749 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, the RKI said.

17 hr 30 min ago

AstraZeneca says 3 doses of its vaccine offer "boosted antibody levels" to Omicron

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Three doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine offer “significantly boosted antibody levels” against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said Thursday, citing a new University of Oxford study. 

The laboratory study found that three doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine offered antibody levels against Omicron comparable to those generated against the Delta variant after the primary two-shot regimen of immunization. 

The findings, which have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, also showed that antibody levels generated in patients who received an AstraZeneca booster shot were higher than those seen in people who had been infected and recovered naturally from Covid-19. 

The study analyzed blood samples taken from 41 individuals who had received three doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, along with blood samples of individuals who had received only two doses, and those who had recovered naturally from a previous infection. 

Researchers involved in the new University of Oxford study were not involved in the development of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in its news release Thursday.

17 hr 33 min ago

US holiday air travel on Wednesday exceeded 2019 levels

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

Passengers in Christmas outfits are seen in a terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Passengers in Christmas outfits are seen in a terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. AAA predicted more than 109 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over Christmas and New Year holidays, a spike of 27.7% over last year. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Holiday air travel in the US is now higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration announced on Thursday that 2.08 million travelers were screened on Wednesday, higher than on the same weekday in 2019.

The TSA expects Thursday to be one of busiest days of the holiday season at airports nationwide and anticipates 20 million people will fly between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, rivaling pre-pandemic figures from 2019. 

17 hr 54 min ago

Here's what early studies say about how Omicron compares to Delta 

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Two new preprint papers add to growing evidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be less likely to cause severe disease and hospitalization compared to the Delta variant.

Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization compared with Delta, suggests one study, released online Wednesday as a working paper by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. That research was based out of Scotland.

The other paper, posted Tuesday to the online server medrxiv.org, suggests that people with Omicron infections have had 80% lower odds of being admitted to the hospital compared with Delta infections. But once a patient was hospitalized, there was no difference in the risk of severe disease, according to that research, based out of South Africa.

Both studies include preliminary data and have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The study out of Scotland included data on 23,840 Omicron cases and 126,511 Delta cases, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 19. The researchers – from the University of Edinburgh, University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland – took a close look at the health outcomes among those Omicron infections compared with Delta infections. There were 15 hospital admissions among those with Omicron infections and 856 hospital admissions among Delta.

"Although small in number, the study is good news. The two thirds reduction in hospitalisation of double vaccinated young people compared to Delta indicates that Omicron will be milder for more people," James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute and professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford, who was not involved in either study, said in a written statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Centre on Wednesday.

The researchers found that the proportion of Omicron cases that were likely reinfections in people who have had Covid-19 before was more than 10 times that of Delta. The data also showed that having received a third dose of vaccine, or booster shot, was associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic Omicron infection when compared with being at least 25 weeks out from completing a second dose.

"These early national data suggest that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation when compared to Delta. Whilst offering the greatest protection against Delta, the third/booster dose of vaccination offers substantial additional protection against the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 for Omicron," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Read the full story on the studies here.

18 hr 14 min ago

English Premier League postpones two Boxing Day matches due to Covid-19 issues

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

A general view of Watford scarves on the seats as tonights Premier League match at Turf Moor between Burnley and Watford has been postponed on December 15, 2021.
A general view of Watford scarves on the seats as tonights Premier League match at Turf Moor between Burnley and Watford has been postponed on December 15, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA/Getty Images)

The English Premier League has postponed two matches scheduled for December 26 due to Covid-19 issues within Leeds United and Watford FC, it announced on Thursday.

In a news release, the EPL cited Leeds United and Watford FC not having enough available players to field a team as the reason for the postponements.

The League is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority. The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

Watford FC were scheduled to play on the road against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Leeds United were scheduled to face off against hosts Liverpool FC on Sunday, December 26.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution,” the statement concluded.

Closures and postponements: Leeds United announced that the training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for the next two days following five new positive Covid-19 cases within the first-team squad and staff, on the advice of Public Health England.

Last weekend the Premier League postponed 10 matches as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country. In total, 12 matches have now been postponed due to Covid-19.

18 hr 44 min ago

Scottish Government proposes nightclubs close for three weeks after Christmas

From CNN's Mostafa Salem

The Scottish Government has recommended nightclubs to close for three weeks from December 27, instead of operating under recently announced restrictions.

“While it would be open to them to operate with distancing and table service, and that option will remain, we consider that closure and regulations, combined with financial support, may reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope will be a short period until they are able to operate normally again,” Deputy First Minister John Swinney told lawmakers at a Covid-19 Recovery Committee on Thursday.

For three weeks from December 26, sporting events in Scotland will be “effectively spectator-free” and indoor events limited to 200 people with one-meter distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tuesday.

Swinney added Thursday that although early data from more than one study suggest hospitalization is less likely with the Omicron variant compared to Delta, “we do not yet know conclusively if the proportion of Omicron cases needing hospital care is lower, higher or the same as Delta.”

18 hr 14 min ago

A dozen Broadway shows have been canceled as crew or cast test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi

Broadway shows cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Broadway shows cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a dozen Broadway shows have shuttered their doors this week as cast or crew members test positive for Covid-19 -- during what is usually a busy holiday season for the industry

Since Broadway returned following an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccination against Covid-19 has been required for eligible audiences, crews, performers and other staff.

The safety measure, among others such as mask-wearing, is aimed at keeping the curtains raised as the US enters yet another Christmas marred by a rise in Covid-19 and shutdowns.

Broadway provides about 97,000 jobs in New York City, adding about $14.7 billion to the city's economy in the 2018-2019 season, according to the Broadway League.

See the full list here:

