Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's daughter, quarantining after husband tests positive for Covid-19

Confetti are flying in the air on a mostly empty Times Square for New Years Eve in New York City on January 1, 2021. (Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is still discussing New Year's Eve celebration plans with other city leaders, and he's "hopeful" the event will still happen despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

"We're working with the sponsors of the event, we're working with our healthcare leaders. Right now, [we have] two great virtues: an all-vaccinated audience and outdoors. We're looking to add additional measures to make it even safer. So we're still in discussion. The goal, of course, is to keep it going because it's such an important event for New Yorkers and for the whole world. But if we're able to figure out the right formula, to keep people safe, that's what we're working on right now," he said.

The mayor did not elaborate on the possible additional measures.

"We should not assume the answer to Omicron is shutdown. We should assume the answer to Omicron is find the measures that work to keep things moving," he added.

Paris, London Rio de Janeiro, Rome and other major cities have all canceled their New Year's celebrations.

De Blasio said Omicron "is here; it's coming on like a freight train," but booster shots are effective in minimizing dangerous effects of the virus.

While there were over 9,000 cases reported in the city yesterday, there were 200 hospitalizations, according to a tweet from the mayor.

De Blasio said the city has over 112 city-run test centers, plus many private ones, and while New Yorkers have encountered long lines, "you can get a test for sure."

He added: "The President should take the Defense Production Act and take it to the maximum, because we're going to need billions over the next few months — billions of at-home tests."