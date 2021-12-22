Israel begins fourth Covid-19 dose vaccine rollout

Israel is to begin rolling out a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine with immediate effect for people ages 60 and over, medical workers and people with suppressed immune systems, the Prime Minister's Office announced Tuesday, following a recommendation from the country's panel of coronavirus experts.

Those eligible for the fourth dose can receive it provided at least four months have passed since the third dose, it said. In Israel, almost all vaccinated citizens have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

One of the members of the expert panel told Israeli radio Tuesday evening that the decision to recommend a fourth dose had not been an easy one.

"We don't really have data yet on the level of immunity, like we did when we decided on the third dose, but on the other hand, there is really scary data out there in the rest of the world, Professor Galia Rahav said.

"In a situation like this, if you don't act immediately, you miss the train," she added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation and encouraged citizens to get the shot as quickly as they could.

"Wonderful news, do not waste time -- go get vaccinated," he said in a Tuesday statement.

Bennett also applauded Israel's efforts in tackling the virus so far, saying that the country continues to "stand at the forefront of the global effort to deal with the pandemic."

Read the full story here.