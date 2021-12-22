ICU nurse: Officials against mask mandates should spend a day watching trauma unfolding in hospitals

ICU nurse Haleigh Seizys (CNN)

Front line workers have returned to exhausting work days as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly across the United States. ICU nurse Haleigh Seizys, who works at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, says elected leaders and officials who oppose mask mandates should spend a day in the hospital.

"I genuinely wish that they could come and follow me for just an hour so they could see how much their feet hurt, and see how many people are trying to hold back tears day to day, and they can see the trauma these patients are going through," she said Wednesday. "These people are dying very traumatic deaths, and it's so hard to watch."

"I think that a lot of opinions would be different if they could see that just as much as we do," she added.

The hospital staff is "very worried about what's to come after the holidays," she told CNN.

"I think that masks help that kind of steady plateau outside of our spikes," she said. "As far as spread goes within those small groups, I think that vaccinations are what would help that most, just protect your small circles who in turn are going to take it to that larger population."

Her biggest support system is her coworkers, she said.

"I think since we're all going through the same thing, we can kind of rally around each other and encourage each other, but I think also just continuing to acknowledge my own mental health and needs, that's the biggest part of it," she said.