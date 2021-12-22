Top scientific researcher says South Africa has passed the peak of its Omicron outbreak

South Africa has passed the peak of its Omicron outbreak, according to one of the country's top scientific researchers.

Ridhwaan Suliman, senior researcher at the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, told CNN on Wednesday that the country has "surpassed the peak of the Omicron wave now, driven by the significant decline in the populous province and epicenter, Gauteng."

This was echoed by one of the country's top scientists, Dr. Michelle Groome of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, who told a media briefing earlier on Wednesday that all indications show "that we've surpassed the peak of infections in Gauteng."

Most other provinces in the country have also passed their peaks, Suliman added

National Chair of the South African Medical Association Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who was one of the first doctors to treat patients with Omicron, told CNN's New Day on Monday that the country was "over the curve," highlighting that Gauteng's numbers were "much lower."

Suliman characterized the country's fourth wave as a "steeper wave," that was "significantly shorter" than those prior, saying in a tweet it took "about half the number of days to reach the peak compared with previous waves in South Africa.

There was a 20.8% decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases detected in South Africa as of Saturday, according to the NICD's epidemiology brief published Wednesday.

According to Suliman, although test positivity remains "still high at 29.8%," the fact the figure is decreasing confirms "the decline in infections is real and not a testing artifact."

On hospitalizations and deaths: South African vaccinologist Shabir Mahdi also told CNN on Wednesday that although there may be a "slight increase in deaths" the figure will be "substantially lower" than that experienced with the Delta variant.

Suliman also said that hospitalizations and deaths from this wave have proven to be "significantly lower relative to that experienced in previous waves."