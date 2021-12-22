Omicron has now been detected in every US state

The World Health Organization is discussing whether to reclassify the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants out of "variant of concern" status as the Delta and Omicron variants now make up more than 97% of variants sequenced, WHO Technical Lead for Covid-19 Maria van Kerkhove said Wednesday.

“Since Oct. 20, less than 0.1% of the sequences uploaded to platforms like GISAID have been Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Ninety-six percent of the sequences available are still Delta, and about 1.6% of sequences that have been shared in recent weeks is Omicron. We definitely see increasing growth rates of Omicron where it's being detected, and it's now been recorded in more than 106 countries to date,” Van Kerkhove said in a media briefing.

“We have actually been having some discussions about whether we need to reclassify Alpha, Beta and Gamma to change them from being called a variant of concern to maybe a variant of interest, or they become variants of monitoring strictly because they're not circulating anymore, and because Delta has out-competed those variants,” she said.

“The discussion that we've been having is how we reclassify them, and once you have a variant of concern, how do you reclassify it as something else when in fact the properties of that variant are really what allowed us to classify it as a variant of concern?”

Currently, the WHO has identified five variants of concern and two variants of interest. Van Kerkhove said the Omicron variant is unlikely to be the last variant of concern of the pandemic.

“The virus is changing. You've been hearing us say that Delta would not be the last variant of concern that we would speak about. Omicron is likely not going to be the last variant of concern that you hear us speak about as well,” she said.

Van Kerkhove said the virus is likely to eventually become endemic, but the world is not there yet.

“It is a respiratory pathogen, as you know, so we expect to see some kind of seasonal variation, you know, just due to behavioral factors, but we haven't seen that yet. This virus thrives wherever we allow it. And we don't get that reprieve in those summer months or certain times of the year,” she said.

“We expect to see flareups. It will depend on how big those outbreaks are as we go forward, but they will occur in under-protected populations, people who don't have vaccine and people who are, don't yet have their full dose of vaccine. So I think there is some understanding of where this virus is going. But we remain humble to it because I think it still has quite a few tricks up its sleeve,” she added.