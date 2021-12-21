First confirmed US death related to Omicron variant was unvaccinated and had been infected before 

A large crowd of people is seen wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus as they walk through a zebra crossing in Hong Kong, China, on 12 December 2021. (Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Hong Kong will mandate all government employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or get tested for the virus every three days, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The news rules will come into effect on January 3, the statement said.

Employees who have a medical certificate to prove they are unfit to receive Covid-19 vaccinations will have the costs of the tests reimbursed, while other employees will have to pay for them at their own expense.

The government said the new measures are in response to “the growing number of infection cases involving mutant strains of Covid-19 with high transmissibility in the world.”

Hong Kong has followed mainland China in adopting a "dynamic zero-Covid strategy," closing its borders for much of the pandemic to non-residents and instituting strict quarantine requirements for returning residents.

It has so far not recorded any locally-transmitted cases of the Omicron variant.