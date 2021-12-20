The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant
By Jack Guy
Updated 5:09 AM ET, Mon December 20, 2021
4 min ago
China reports 37 locally transmitted Covid cases, mostly in Xi'an
From CNN's Beijing Bureau
China has reported 37 locally transmitted cases on Sunday, of which 21 were in the historic city of Xi'an in China's northwest Shaanxi province.
Since December 9, when its first case was detected among staff at a quarantine hotel, a total of 49 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city.
Authorities believe the cases are linked to an inbound flight from Pakistan on December 4, where at least six passengers were found to have the Delta variant.
On Sunday, mass testing for its nearly 13 million residents was launched and schools were suspended from Monday, the municipal government announced. The city has designated one high-risk area in Chang’an University and 13 middle-risk areas.
In the southeastern Zhejiang province -- where hundreds of cases have been reported in recent weeks -- authorities reported only 10 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, a significant decline from the 77 cases reported Friday.
Authorities downgraded the city to low risk on Sunday.
Since December 6, Zhejiang province has reported at least 475 cases as of Sunday, according to the provincial government.
On Sunday, two cases were also reported in southern Guangdong province and one case was reported in Beijing.
Over the weekend, China's National Health Commission advised people in any city with Covid-19 cases not to travel during the New Year and Chinese New Year holidays.
11 min ago
South African President ends self-isolation following positive covid test
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation which followed his positive test for Covid, according to a statement from his office.
“The President thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period." "In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery,” the statement read.
The President has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” the statement adds.
15 min ago
South Korea’s president orders national university hospitals to focus on treating critically ill Covid patients
From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae in Seoul
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in ordered the country’s national university hospitals to focus on treating critically ill Covid patients, amid a surge in cases and concerns over hospital bed shortages in the nation.
On Sunday, South Korea reported a record high of 1,025 critically ill patients. The number has slightly dropped to 997 on Monday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Last week, ICU bed occupancy in the greater Seoul area stood at 86.5% and the rest of the nation reached 72.6%, KDCA said in a statement.
On Monday, Moon also instructed public hospitals located in the greater Seoul area to shift specialization to infectious diseases where possible, and asked private hospitals to support their efforts by treating other patients, President Moon’s spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Moon also called for an expansion of modular hospital beds for treating Covid patients and more public medical workers, including doctors from the military, to be allocated to treating critically ill Covid patients.
“Securing Covid-19 hospital beds is entirely the responsibility of the government,” Moon said as he admitted that the efforts of nearly doubling the number of Covid-19 treatment beds and expanding at-home treatment options were insufficient to support recovery efforts.
Last week, the government reversed its phased plan to ease restrictions, instead reinstating stringent social distancing measures, including a 9 p.m. curfew nationwide for restaurants and cafes
The country reported 5,318 new daily cases of Covid-19 from Sunday, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 570,414, including 4,776 deaths, KDCA added.
19 min ago
Cruise ship with 48 Covid-positive people aboard docks in Miami
From CNN’s Andy Rose
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Miami over the weekend had 48 people aboard who tested positive for Covid-19, the cruise line said.
“They were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive,” Royal Caribbean said in a written statement Sunday.
The company said that the Symphony of the Seas had more than 6,000 guests and crew members, meaning fewer than 1 percent of the people aboard tested positive.
“Each person quickly went into quarantine,” the Royal Caribbean statement said.
“Everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health.���
Royal Caribbean said 95% of the people aboard Symphony were fully vaccinated, including 100% of the crew.
The ship’s upcoming voyages will not be affected, the company said.
CNN’s Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.
32 min ago
Israel to add US, Canada, Germany to “red” no-fly list, as Prime Minister tells country “the wave is coming”
From CNN's Elliott Gokine in Tel Aviv
Israel is adding 10 more countries, including the US and Canada, to its “red” no-fly list, as it braces for a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.
Subject to ministerial approval, the US, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey will be added to the “red” list at midnight on Tuesday.
The list already includes several African countries, the UK, Denmark, France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Sweden.
“Time is running out,” warned Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in remarks at the beginning of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
“The wave is coming. Every family should be prepared, every person should make sure they’re vaccinated with three shots, and that their children are vaccinated.”
On Saturday night, it was announced that Bennett was canceling Sunday evening’s annual reception with journalists, diplomats and others, “due to growing concerns over a potential new Covid wave in Israel”.
Meanwhile, the country is ramping up its vaccination campaign for children, with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz telling Kan Radio they would be “storming” the education system this week, increasing the number of vaccination centers in schools 10-fold, to 500.
He added there were some indications the booster shot’s efficacy has waned, and that a fourth vaccination dose might be required, especially for the elderly.
In a bid to stem the spread of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, Israel has banned most foreigners from entering the country.
Israelis are for the most part banned from visiting countries on its “red” list; travelers returning from these countries need to self-isolate for seven days, first in quarantine hotels, and then -- on receipt of a negative PCR test -- at home, providing they sign a contract agreeing to have their movements tracked.
Despite these measures, Israel’s Covid numbers have been creeping higher, with an additional 875 cases recorded on Friday -- the highest number in at least a month -- before dropping to 372 on Saturday, due to lower weekend testing rates (in late summer, infections peaked at more than 10,000 a day).
Serious cases rose by one, to 81. Less than three months ago, at the height of the fourth wave, they exceeded 750.
The number of people contracting the omicron variant also continues to grow.
According to the Health Ministry, 175 people have now been identified as contracting the omicron variant, up from 89 a few days ago. Of these, 122 were fully vaccinated. There was also a “high suspicion” of omicron in 380 additional cases.
The R number -- the number of people infected by each Covid sufferer -- remains just above 1, a threshold it crossed more than a month ago.
“If what is happening in Europe happens here,” Dr. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science told Israel Channel 12, “we will see a doubling of infections every two or three days.”
38 min ago
UK Deputy Prime Minister refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas
From CNN's Amy Cassidy in Glasgow
The UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has refused to rule out further Covid-19 restrictions being implemented before Christmas in England.
“I just can't make hard fast guarantees,” Raab told Sky News on Monday. “I think we will have a much better Christmas than last year because of the vaccination level,” he added.
It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC on Sunday “there are no guarantees in this pandemic” when asked about a possible circuit-breaker lockdown and further pre-Christmas restrictions to mitigate the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
In his interview with Sky News, Raab also downplayed British media reports that 10 government Cabinet ministers are questioning the advice to impose further restrictions given by the government's Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) last week.
If further coronavirus measures are not introduced very soon Covid-19 hospital admissions could reach 3,000 a day in England, SAGE warned.
Raab said: "We always, all of us, question the advice and I don’t think that should be presented as some sort of tectonic opposition to the scientists."
Asked if he was among those opposing, he replied: "No, no. I fully support the approach that the government has taken so far."