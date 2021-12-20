China has reported 37 locally transmitted cases on Sunday, of which 21 were in the historic city of Xi'an in China's northwest Shaanxi province.

Since December 9, when its first case was detected among staff at a quarantine hotel, a total of 49 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city.

Authorities believe the cases are linked to an inbound flight from Pakistan on December 4, where at least six passengers were found to have the Delta variant.

On Sunday, mass testing for its nearly 13 million residents was launched and schools were suspended from Monday, the municipal government announced. The city has designated one high-risk area in Chang’an University and 13 middle-risk areas.

In the southeastern Zhejiang province -- where hundreds of cases have been reported in recent weeks -- authorities reported only 10 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, a significant decline from the 77 cases reported Friday.

Authorities downgraded the city to low risk on Sunday.

Since December 6, Zhejiang province has reported at least 475 cases as of Sunday, according to the provincial government.

On Sunday, two cases were also reported in southern Guangdong province and one case was reported in Beijing.

Over the weekend, China's National Health Commission advised people in any city with Covid-19 cases not to travel during the New Year and Chinese New Year holidays.