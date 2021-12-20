Cases are rising "sharply" in New York City but hospitalizations are not, health commissioner says

People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on December 17, 2021 (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

With at least 22,478 positive Covid-19 cases, New York state set a new record for single-day case count for a third consecutive day Sunday. In New York City, cases are rising "sharply" but hospitalizations are not, according to the city's health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

"Right now, there are about a thousand people hospitalized with Covid-19 across New York City. That's about a quarter of where we were at the peak of last winter's wave and less than a tenth of where we were in the spring of 2020," he told CNN.

The Omicron variant is "likely to be the greatest" threat for the unvaccinated, Chokshi added.

"The fact that New York City has built up our vaccination rate, we have over 70% of our entire population that's fully vaccinated, it will help. It's a sea wall against the Omicron wave. We have to continue building upon that with booster doses and getting as many people vaccinated as possible," he said Monday.

Meanwhile, the city is seeing an "unprecedented demand" for testing in the last few days, Chokshi said, adding that while the city is ramping up testing, he hopes for more help from the federal government.

"This supply is particularly important because we want people to test if they're feeling ill, because it helps them to isolate and that helps us to break the chains of transmission," Chokshi said.

Watch the interview: