World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Kim Potter trial

live news

Live

The Covid-19 pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Jack Guy and Aditi Sangal

Updated 10:53 a.m. ET, December 20, 2021
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
59 min ago

Cases are rising "sharply" in New York City but hospitalizations are not, health commissioner says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on December 17, 2021
People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on December 17, 2021 (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

With at least 22,478 positive Covid-19 cases, New York state set a new record for single-day case count for a third consecutive day Sunday. In New York City, cases are rising "sharply" but hospitalizations are not, according to the city's health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

"Right now, there are about a thousand people hospitalized with Covid-19 across New York City. That's about a quarter of where we were at the peak of last winter's wave and less than a tenth of where we were in the spring of 2020," he told CNN.

The Omicron variant is "likely to be the greatest" threat for the unvaccinated, Chokshi added.

"The fact that New York City has built up our vaccination rate, we have over 70% of our entire population that's fully vaccinated, it will help. It's a sea wall against the Omicron wave. We have to continue building upon that with booster doses and getting as many people vaccinated as possible," he said Monday.

Meanwhile, the city is seeing an "unprecedented demand" for testing in the last few days, Chokshi said, adding that while the city is ramping up testing, he hopes for more help from the federal government.

"This supply is particularly important because we want people to test if they're feeling ill, because it helps them to isolate and that helps us to break the chains of transmission," Chokshi said. 

Watch the interview:

2 hr 12 min ago

US official: There will be "stark difference" between vaccinated and unvaccinated people's Omicron experience

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy (right) speaks to anchor Tony Dokoupil on “CBS Mornings” on Monday 20 December 2021
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy (right) speaks to anchor Tony Dokoupil on “CBS Mornings” on Monday 20 December 2021 (CBS)

Omicron will lead to a spike in cases in the upcoming weeks, but those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated will have a “stark difference” in experience, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told anchor Tony Dokoupil on “CBS Mornings” Monday.

“In the coming weeks, Tony, we are going to see a spike in cases. And that’s because Omicron is incredibly transmissible, and you know, we have to be prepared for that,” Murthy said. “But there will be a stark difference between the experience of those who are vaccinated and boosted versus those who are unvaccinated.”

For people who have maximum protection from vaccines and boosters, Murthy said that they either won’t get an infection, or if they do, it will most likely be mild.

“If you are unvaccinated, I’m worried about you. I’m worried that your risk of being hospitalized, or God forbid, losing your life to this virus, is quite significant,” Murthy said. “It still remains the case that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself, even against Omicron.”

43 min ago

Moderna's Omicron-specific booster could start clinical trials early next year

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with a dose of Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the headquarters of the Rhineland-Palatinate Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), on 20 December 2021, Rhineland-Palatinate, Bad Kreuznach, Germany
A pharmacist prepares a syringe with a dose of Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the headquarters of the Rhineland-Palatinate Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), on 20 December 2021, Rhineland-Palatinate, Bad Kreuznach, Germany (Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Biotechnology company Moderna continues to work on developing Covid-19 boosters that specifically target certain variants, including Delta and Omicron, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of the company, said Monday.

 "We're going to continue to advance an Omicron-specific booster into clinical trials in early 2022," Hoge said during a company conference call.

For now, Moderna plans to focus its "immediate efforts" around Omicron on advancing the current vaccine that is already available, Hoge said.

Moderna's current coronavirus vaccine booster is authorized for emergency use in the United States and administered as a half-dose at 50 micrograms.

Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels 37-fold against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster – but a larger-sized dose of the booster, at 100 micrograms, increases antibody levels 83-fold.

2 hr 17 min ago

Here's why you should be cautious in using South Africa's Omicron trajectory as a model for the US

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Earlier on Monday, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, national chair of the South African Medical Association, said Covid-19 case numbers in the country have started to decline. However, the United States and South Africa have key differences, which create "issues with extrapolation" on how the Omicron variant may behave in the two countries, according to Dr. Leana Wen.

"It looks like they were looking at a trajectory of three to four weeks of Omicron really being dominant and driving the number of infections, and now it's trending down again. In the US, there are some issues with extrapolation," Wen explained.

Omicron may take time to get to some parts of the US.

"We have a lot of different parts of the country, including some that are not well-vaccinated. Other parts where it might take a little bit of time for Omicron to get to. So I don't think we could say that the US as a whole will be out of this in three to four weeks. It might be a case of rolling cases, where there are large numbers of infection in parts of the country that then cycle to others," Wen said.

The population makeup is different.

"South Africa has a much younger population. The individuals also who were initially infected tended to be young people. So even if they were unvaccinated, the chance of them becoming severely ill is relatively low. Here in the US, we have not yet seen what happens when Omicron rips through nursing homes, as an example," Wen added.

"I would really hesitate to say that Omicron is somehow going to not cause severe disease in the US even if it hasn't overwhelmed hospital systems in South Africa," she said Monday. 
2 hr 40 min ago

South Africa is "over the curve," says chair of national medical association

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas and Aditi Sangal

A technician uses a multi-channel pipette dropper to dispense material during Covid-19 antibody neutralization testing in a laboratory at the African Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. South Africas hospital admission rate as a percentage of new Covid-19 cases identified dropped sharply in the second week of the current infection wave driven by the omicron variant, compared with the same week of the third wave.
A technician uses a multi-channel pipette dropper to dispense material during Covid-19 antibody neutralization testing in a laboratory at the African Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. South Africas hospital admission rate as a percentage of new Covid-19 cases identified dropped sharply in the second week of the current infection wave driven by the omicron variant, compared with the same week of the third wave. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Covid-19 case numbers in South Africa have started to decline, said Dr. Angelique Coetzee, national chair of the South African Medical Association, on Monday.

“What we currently see is our cases, sort of, we’re over the curve – it’s sort of coming down. You know, in Gauteng, which was the epicenter, the numbers are much lower,” Coetzee told CNN.

While she did note that Covid-19 is still spreading in other areas of the country because of the holidays, "in total, if you look at our numbers, it’s going down."

The positivity rate is still high at around 30%, she added.

"The reason is that people go and test. There's a lot of testing done. Incidentally, since the 9th of December, it seems there are more people going for tests than going to get their vaccines. It's very interesting to look at the behavior of people," she told CNN.

The Omicron variant has not caused the death rate to spike and the cases are "much, much" less severe than Delta cases, and the Coetzee said.

Watch:

1 hr 56 min ago

UK Prime Minister to chair Cabinet meeting over Covid-19 measures 

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside a back entrance to 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 20, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside a back entrance to 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 20, 2021. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The UK government will hold a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) to provide an update on the latest Covid-19 situation, his office said Monday.

The meeting comes amid speculation that further restrictions or a lockdown is being considered over the Christmas period due to a surge in cases, and warnings from government scientists that hospitalizations could reach 3,000 per day in England.

"At this point, we're still monitoring the data and keeping a very close eye on it," the PM’s official spokesman said Monday, according to the PA Media news agency. "We'd update if any further decisions are taken."

2 hr 52 min ago

Tennis star Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 following comeback from injury

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Canada's Denis Shapovalov (unseen) during the third-place play-off match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi on December 18, 2021.
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Canada's Denis Shapovalov (unseen) during the third-place play-off match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi on December 18, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving back in Spain from Abu Dhabi, he announced on Monday.

Spain's 20-time tennis Grand Slam champion made his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. 

It was Nadal’s first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August.

In a Twitter thread, the 35-year-old said he had tested positive for the virus following a PCR test taken on arrival back in Spain, but did not confirm the specific variant of Covid-19 he had contracted.

Nadal added that he had tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi and had last tested negative on Friday.

“I am experiencing some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed those people who have been in contact with me of the result,” he wrote.

"As a result of the situation I have to have complete flexibility with my calendar and will be analysing my options depending on my progress. I will keep you informed of any decision about my future tournaments," Nadal added.

3 hr 13 min ago

How to celebrate Christmas safely with your family amid the latest Covid-19 surge

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

With Covid-19 cases spiking around the world right before Christmas, many are trying to decide if they should still go ahead with their plans to gather and celebrate with family.

Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore City health commissioner, recommends some safety precautions for those who want to keep their Christmas plans.

Quarantine for at least three days before your visit.

If a person is vaccinated, "ideally they leave three days in between, essentially they quarantine in that period, and get tested again" before visiting an older and/or immunocompromised person.

"We know that breakthrough infections are happening. It doesn't mean the vaccines don't work. It means there is so much virus around us, even vaccinated people are getting the spillover effect," Wen said Monday.

Get tested.

"If somebody who is vaccinated visits unvaccinated family members, ideally everybody should get tested on the day of the visit," she explained.

Observe the "two out of three" rule.

For people who are gathering indoors over the holidays, Dr. Wen recommends that you have two out of the three things — vaccination, testing or masking.

If everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted, "ideally, everybody also gets tested that same day with a rapid test," she said. "If nobody is vaccinated or there's some people there who are unvaccinated, if you are getting together, you should be masked and you should be tested. Basically, you should have two out of three things — vaccination, testing or masking — at this point with that much virus around us."

"The closer your test is to when you're gathering with people the better," she added.

Watch:

3 hr 17 min ago

World Economic Forum in Davos deferred due to Omicron outbreak

From CNN's Chris Liakos

A general view taken on January 25, 2018 shows the town of Davos, eastern Switzerland, the venue of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).
A general view taken on January 25, 2018 shows the town of Davos, eastern Switzerland, the venue of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF). (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, due to take place in January, has been deferred due to “continued uncertainty” over the Omicron outbreak.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting," said WEF in a statement.

"Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels. Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.”

WEF plans to reschedule the event for summer 2022, with some digital events to be held in January.

It will be the second year in a row that an in-person event has not taken place. Davos was canceled in 2021 and moved online due to the Covid-19 outbreak.