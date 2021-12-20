The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant
By Jack Guy and Aditi Sangal
Updated 12:53 p.m. ET, December 20, 2021
47 min ago
Washington, DC, mayor reinstates city-wide mask order and declares state of emergency
From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and reinstated the city-wide mask order that she had lifted on Nov. 22.
Bowser also announced at a news conference Monday that the US capital will be expanding Covid-19 testing.
The mayor said the purpose of the state of emergency declaration was "primarily to expand our administrative tools."
20 min ago
UK reports second-highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic
From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London
The United Kingdom reported 91,743 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the second-highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to government data.
That is up from 82,886 cases on Sunday.
The UK also reported at least 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test on Monday, bringing the death toll to 147,261 since the pandemic began.
More on the situation in the UK: The United Kingdom is in the grip of a surge in Omicron infections, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling the BBC on Sunday that he could not rule out restrictions before Christmas.
The Omicron variant now accounts for around 60% of Covid-19 cases in England, Javid also told Sky News Sunday.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Javid said that while a lot was still unknown about the severity of Omicron, the UK did know it was facing "a tsunami of infections in the coming days and weeks."
CNN's Sheena McKenzie contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 9 min ago
The Omicron variant has been identified in at least 45 US states
From CNN's Travis Caldwell
With the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants spreading across the nation as the new year approaches, health experts are urging Americans to get vaccinated or boosted to protect themselves and others before they face greater chances of infection.
Airport travel before Christmas is up by nearly double from a year ago, according to Transportation Security Administration data, with more than 2 million people screened each day from December 16-18. And the indoor gatherings among friends and family could ultimately infect more who are at higher risk for Covid-19 complications.
Omicron has been identified in at least 45 US states as of Sunday, according to state officials in their respective states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. And with Delta still present, cases in some areas are rising.
New York — which was among the hardest-hit states at the beginning of the pandemic — set a new record for single-day Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day Sunday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
There's generally about a three-week lag behind Covid-19 case trends and hospitalizations, according to a CNN Health analysis, but officials are hopeful the state will be in a more favorable position than last year.
"This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless," Hochul said. "We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don't take a chance during the winter surge."
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the state has been preparing for a winter surge and hopes to combat Covid-19 spread with measures including state-issued at-home testing and flexing beds within hospitals. Bringing in health care workers from other states has been key as well, Sununu said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan predicted that the state will see "probably the worst surge we've seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis" over the next three to five weeks, telling "Fox News Sunday" that officials are "trying to do everything we can to get the last 9.2% of our population vaccinated."
Lockdowns are not being considered, he said, and decried a return to remote learning in schools since protocols currently in place should be sufficient.
2 hr 1 min ago
Nearly 80% of ICU beds are full across the US. Here's what you need to know about the pandemic today.
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Friday that the Omicron variant is so contagious it could potentially cause hundreds of thousands, and up to a million, cases a day. Even if it’s milder overall, the sheer volume of cases could lead to a rise in hospitalizations.
Experts say the Delta variant is driving the December surge in cases, but they are keeping a close eye on the new variant as they continue to learn more about it. Omicron currently accounts for nearly 3% of Covid-19 cases in the US vs. Delta’s nearly 97%, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Doctors and the Biden administration reiterate that the US has tools to prevent the worst. Data shows vaccines are effective in protecting against severe disease.
Here's a look at where things stand:
US cases
The US is now averaging 130,499 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
This is 10% higher than a week ago, and back to levels last seen about two months ago during the summer surge.
Nearly 80% of the country's intensive care unit beds are already full, and one in five are Covid-19 patients, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccines
Unvaccinated people face a 10 times greater risk of testing positive and 20 times greater risk of dying from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who have also received a booster, according to data published recently by the CDC.
Moderna said that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster, but a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more. The company also said it is working on variant-specific boosters.
Global cases
Stricter Covid-19 measures have come into effect across Europe, as several nations rush to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, due to take place in January, has been deferred due to “continued uncertainty” over the Omicron outbreak. It will be the second year in a row that an in-person event has not taken place.
Case numbers in South Africa have started to decline, according to the national chair of the South African Medical Association. Officials said the Omicron variant has not caused the death rate to spike and the cases are less severe than Delta cases.
New York
One in eight new Covid-19 cases reported in the US last week were in New York.
New York State set a new record for single-day Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day Sunday, according to data released by the governor's office. The state reported 22,478 positive Covid-19 cases, up from 21,908 on Saturday and 21,027 on Friday.
Travel
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Miami over the weekend had 48 people aboard who tested positive for Covid-19, the cruise line said. There were more than 6,000 guests and crew members, meaning fewer than 1% of the people aboard tested positive.
As people start traveling for the holidays, doctors are recommending some safety precautions for those who want to keep their Christmas plans. This includes quarantining for at least three days before your visit, getting tested and getting vaccinated. You can read more here.
2 hr 41 min ago
Moderna: It's up to US health officials to decide whether boosters should be administered at a larger dose
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
It is now up to US public health authorities to consider whether Moderna's coronavirus vaccine booster should be administered at a larger dose, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of the company, said Monday.
Moderna announced Monday that a larger-sized booster dose of its vaccine, at 100 micrograms, increases antibody levels against Omicron more than the smaller 50-microgram dose that is currently administered as a booster.
Moderna spokesperson Colleen Hussey confirmed to CNN in an emailed statement Monday that the company is "sharing the data with regulators as they begin to assess if any changes to the authorized boosters need to be made."
Moderna's current coronavirus vaccine booster is authorized for emergency use in the United States and administered as a half-dose at 50 micrograms, and authorized at the 100-microgram dose for people who are severely immunocompromised.
"The decision of whether to deploy 100 micrograms or a higher dose is really one for public health agencies at this point. We are just providing the data, and obviously we'll share it with everybody so that they can make that determination" Hoge said during a company conference call.
"You could imagine that those who are at high risk of exposure, for instance health care workers, or those that are at high risk of severe disease -- even from Omicron even if it tends to hopefully be more mild than Delta — that it would make sense to provide a higher level of neutralizing protection," Hoge said. "But again, that is a decision principally now for public health officials. The authorized dose that we have today is the 50 micrograms."
The company says that preliminary data now suggests its half-dose booster increases antibody levels 37-fold against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster — but a full 100-microgram dose increases antibody levels 83-fold.
2 hr 59 min ago
Cases are rising "sharply" in New York City but hospitalizations are not, health commissioner says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
With at least 22,478 positive Covid-19 cases, New York state set a new record for single-day case count for a third consecutive day Sunday. In New York City, cases are rising "sharply" but hospitalizations are not, according to the city's health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
"Right now, there are about a thousand people hospitalized with Covid-19 across New York City. That's about a quarter of where we were at the peak of last winter's wave and less than a tenth of where we were in the spring of 2020," he told CNN.
The Omicron variant is "likely to be the greatest" threat for the unvaccinated, Chokshi added.
"The fact that New York City has built up our vaccination rate, we have over 70% of our entire population that's fully vaccinated, it will help. It's a sea wall against the Omicron wave. We have to continue building upon that with booster doses and getting as many people vaccinated as possible," he said Monday.
Meanwhile, the city is seeing an "unprecedented demand" for testing in the last few days, Chokshi said, adding that while the city is ramping up testing, he hopes for more help from the federal government.
"This supply is particularly important because we want people to test if they're feeling ill, because it helps them to isolate and that helps us to break the chains of transmission," Chokshi said.
Watch the interview:
4 hr 13 min ago
US official: There will be "stark difference" between vaccinated and unvaccinated people's Omicron experience
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Omicron will lead to a spike in cases in the upcoming weeks, but those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated will have a “stark difference” in experience, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told anchor Tony Dokoupil on “CBS Mornings” Monday.
“In the coming weeks, Tony, we are going to see a spike in cases. And that’s because Omicron is incredibly transmissible, and you know, we have to be prepared for that,” Murthy said. “But there will be a stark difference between the experience of those who are vaccinated and boosted versus those who are unvaccinated.”
For people who have maximum protection from vaccines and boosters, Murthy said that they either won’t get an infection, or if they do, it will most likely be mild.
“If you are unvaccinated, I’m worried about you. I’m worried that your risk of being hospitalized, or God forbid, losing your life to this virus, is quite significant,” Murthy said. “It still remains the case that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself, even against Omicron.”
2 hr 43 min ago
Moderna's Omicron-specific booster could start clinical trials early next year
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Biotechnology company Moderna continues to work on developing Covid-19 boosters that specifically target certain variants, including Delta and Omicron, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of the company, said Monday.
"We're going to continue to advance an Omicron-specific booster into clinical trials in early 2022," Hoge said during a company conference call.
For now, Moderna plans to focus its "immediate efforts" around Omicron on advancing the current vaccine that is already available, Hoge said.
Moderna's current coronavirus vaccine booster is authorized for emergency use in the United States and administered as a half-dose at 50 micrograms.
Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels 37-fold against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster – but a larger-sized dose of the booster, at 100 micrograms, increases antibody levels 83-fold.
4 hr 17 min ago
Here's why you should be cautious in using South Africa's Omicron trajectory as a model for the US
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Earlier on Monday, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, national chair of the South African Medical Association, said Covid-19 case numbers in the country have started to decline. However, the United States and South Africa have key differences, which create "issues with extrapolation" on how the Omicron variant may behave in the two countries, according to Dr. Leana Wen.
"It looks like they were looking at a trajectory of three to four weeks of Omicron really being dominant and driving the number of infections, and now it's trending down again. In the US, there are some issues with extrapolation," Wen explained.
Omicron may take time to get to some parts of the US.
"We have a lot of different parts of the country, including some that are not well-vaccinated. Other parts where it might take a little bit of time for Omicron to get to. So I don't think we could say that the US as a whole will be out of this in three to four weeks. It might be a case of rolling cases, where there are large numbers of infection in parts of the country that then cycle to others," Wen said.
The population makeup is different.
"South Africa has a much younger population. The individuals also who were initially infected tended to be young people. So even if they were unvaccinated, the chance of them becoming severely ill is relatively low. Here in the US, we have not yet seen what happens when Omicron rips through nursing homes, as an example," Wen added.
"I would really hesitate to say that Omicron is somehow going to not cause severe disease in the US even if it hasn't overwhelmed hospital systems in South Africa," she said Monday.