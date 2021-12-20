By Jack Guy, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Aditi Sangal
Updated 11:41 p.m. ET, December 20, 2021
2 hr 56 min ago
First Omicron-related death in US was an unvaccinated person
From CNN's Dave Alsup
A man in Texas, whose death was related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with Covid-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.
"The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions," the release said.
The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday, saying the man was in his 50s.
1 hr 7 min ago
Colombia reports first Omicron cases
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, Colombia
Colombia reported its first three Omicron cases on Monday, according to the National Institute of Health.
In a video posted on Twitter, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said all three cases were detected in travelers who had arrived from the United States and Spain. Two of the cases were found in the city of Cartagena and one in the city of Santa Marta.
Both cities are popular tourist destinations on Colombia's Caribbean coast.
Ruiz said there is "no community circulation yet" of the variant.
3 hr 47 min ago
Texas confirms first known Omicron-related death in the United States
From CNN’s Katherine Dillinger
A Harris County, Texas, man’s death is related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Monday.
This is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States.
The judge said the man was in his 50s but did not disclose any further details, such as his vaccination status.
Omicron caused more than 73% of new coronavirus cases in the US last week, becoming the dominant strain over Delta, according to CDC data. Some research has shown that it may case milder forms of Covid-19 than other variants, but research is still ongoing. Experts say that vaccination and booster shots continue to be the best way to lower the risk of severe illness or death
“Of course, we’re going to have hospitalizations, tragically deaths, like what we’ve seen now, but the evidence shows that for those vaccinated, in with the booster, is much less likely that they’re going to end up in the hospital,” Hidalgo said.
3 hr 59 min ago
Biden had close contact with Covid-19-positive staff member
From CNN's NikkI Carvajal
A member of the White House staff who is a close contact of the President tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the White House revealed in a statement.
The individual, who the White House described as a “mid-level staffer,” tested positive on Monday morning after experiencing Covid symptoms on Sunday.
“Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” the statement from press secretary Jen Psaki said. “This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday.”
The President received a negative PCR test on Monday and will take another one on Wednesday, the White House said.
“As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the President will continue with his daily schedule,” the statement reads.
Earlier Monday, Psaki told reporters that breakthrough cases of Covid-19 are expected in response to a question about whether there had been recent outbreaks of the virus at agencies within the administration or the White House itself
“The President has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine,” Psaki said, answering specifically whether President Biden had been a close contact of any Covid-positive staffers. “We will provide information to all of you as outlined with our commitment from just a few months ago about being transparent about close contacts. I don't have any updates for you at this point in time.”
She said that Covid protocols within the White House “go above and beyond CDC guidelines.”
“We expect there to be breakthrough cases across the country, and certainly in the federal government," Psaki continued, stressing that the important factor is that 99% of White House staff is vaccinated.
Pressed on if there had been outbreaks Psaki responded: “I point you to different agencies to give any additional information but I would just note that we do expect there to be breakthrough cases.”
Later, Psaki said the President was “regularly” tested, but did not know offhand when he was last tested. She added that anyone in close contact with Biden must be tested daily.
4 hr 36 min ago
Only these 2 states have no cases of the Omicron variant so far
From CNN's Dave Alsup
The Covid-19 Omicron variant has been identified in at least 48 US states, in addition to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, according to public statements from hospital systems and state officials in their respective states.
Only Oklahoma and South Dakota have not yet reported cases of the variant.
The Omicron variant causes over 73% of new coronavirus cases in the US, according to estimates posted Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The week ending Dec. 18, Omicron accounted for 73.2% of cases, with Delta making up an additional 26.6%.
The week prior, ending Dec. 11, Omicron was estimated at 12.6% of circulating virus, versus Delta’s 87%. Previously, the CDC estimated Omicron accounted for about 3% that week.
The week ending Dec. 4, Omicron caused less than 1% of new cases.
It's been just 20 days since the US detected its first case of Omicron.
5 hr ago
Omicron responsible for more than 73% of new US cases, CDC data shows
From CNN’s Michael Nedelman
The Omicron variant causes over 73% of new coronavirus cases in the US, according to estimates posted Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The week ending Dec. 18, Omicron accounted for 73.2% of cases, with delta making up an additional 26.6%.
The week prior, ending Dec. 11, Omicron was estimated at 12.6% of circulating virus, versus Delta’s 87%. Previously, the CDC estimated Omicron accounted for about 3% that week.
The week ending Dec. 4, Omicron caused less than 1% of new cases.
Omicron is even more prevalent in certain parts of the country — making up over 95% of circulating virus in parts of the northwest and southeast.
5 hr 37 min ago
London cancels New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square over Covid-19 concerns
From CNN’s Lauren Kent and Samantha Beech
A planned New Year’s Eve event in London has been canceled over Covid-19 concerns, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted on Monday.
“Due to the surge in Covid cases, we’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square,” said the tweet from Khan’s verified account. “The safety of all Londoners must come first. A spectacular NYE celebration showcasing our city will still be shown on midnight on BBC1 – I urge all Londoners to tune in.”
A statement attached to the tweet said the planned celebration was expected to host 6,500 people in Trafalgar Square.
“This will be very disappointing for many Londoners, but we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus,” Khan said. “I’m proud that we will still have an incredible broadcast spectacular to watch on our screens, which will showcase our great city to the rest of the world.”
Some context: London isn’t the first European city to cancel or amend New Year’s Eve celebrations over Covid-19 concerns. On Saturday, Paris canceled its traditional fireworks display over the Champs-Elysées Avenue to welcome the New Year due to the renewed Covid-19 surge. In Italy, Rome is among several cities which have decided to cancel New Year's festivities over Covid-19 health concerns.
5 hr 26 min ago
Kentucky governor urges residents to get Covid-19 home tests now
From CNN's Claudia Dominguez
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged residents to get their at home tests before a “holiday run” on the kits, as Covid-19 cases increase in the state,
During a news conference on Monday, Beshear said, “at home tests, right now, are sold in convenience stores and pharmacies but there’s going to be a huge run on them before the holidays and you shouldn’t assume that you’re going to be able to get one before this holiday.”
Beshear also insisted that residents get vaccinated.
“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please consider doing it now,” he pleaded to Kentuckians.
Kentucky is still reeling from several tornado outbursts that left at least 76 dead, according to Beshear’s latest count. No hospitals are limiting elective procedures at the moment, Beshear said, except the hospital in Mayfield, which was devastated by a tornado and currently does not have running water.
Beshear reported the state’s first case of the Omicron variant on Friday, and assumes that the variant is probably “in every county by now.”
More than 10,300 Kentuckians received their first vaccination this weekend and more than 32,700 had a booster shot, the governor said.
54% of Kentuckians are vaccinated according to Johns Hopkins University.
5 hr 38 min ago
Ohio National Guard will staff a free Covid-19 testing site in Cleveland
From CNN's Raja Razek
A free drive-thru Covid-19 testing site will open on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.
"The site, which is located at the W.O. Walker Building will be staffed by the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Health," read a joint news release. Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals will support the community Covid-19 testing site.
The site will open Tuesday and initially operate through Sunday of this week, but will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the release.
"The testing is free, open to everyone and individuals do not need a doctor’s order to obtain a test. The site will offer PCR tests, and individuals will receive their results in approximately 2-3 days," the release said.
Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health is offering free rapid at-home antigen testing kits at many sites across Ohio, according to the release, including local health departments, public libraries, and community health centers.
Due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and an increased demand in healthcare services, particularly in emergency departments, Greater Cleveland’s hospital systems said it will limit coronavirus testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital, according to the release.
On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he had mobilized the state's National Guard to "help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations," according to a news release from his office.
The governor mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to "help relieve the hospital staffing strain caused by the rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients," according to the release.
"Of the total mobilized guard members, approximately 150 are highly-trained medical professionals and will deploy to help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations," the release said. "The remaining 900 guard members will help with patient transport, housekeeping, and food services."