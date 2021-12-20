Stricter measures to contain Omicron variant come into force across Europe

Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, departs number 10 Downing Street on his way to attend a weekly questions and answers session in Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

A photo that appears to show UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking wine with staff during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown last year was published in the UK press Sunday.

The image, shared with The Guardian, purports to show an outdoor gathering that took place on May 15, 2020, during the country’s first nationwide lockdown.

Staff were gathered in the garden at Downing Street, which is also the Prime Minister’s residence, and Johnson can be seen with then-fiancée Carrie Symonds. On the table are bottles of wine and a cheeseboard.

Four other members of staff are sat around a second table. Nine people are also gathered on the grass, with another two sat nearby.

Social distancing restrictions at the time meant that mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least two meters. In workplaces, the guidance said in-person meetings should only take place if “absolutely necessary.”

On Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said that work meetings often take place in the garden during the summer.

"On this occasion there were staff meetings following a No10 press conference," said the spokesperson. “Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in No10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.”

Following the emergence of the photograph, Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Enough is enough. Tell us the truth about what was going on in Downing Street from the very beginning immediately @BorisJohnson."

The Prime Minister has faced a string of allegations of parties at 10 Downing Street while Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the inquiry following revelations that he had known about a quiz held in his department.