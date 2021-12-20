World
Kim Potter trial

The Covid-19 pandemic

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Jack Guy, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Aditi Sangal

Updated 3:52 p.m. ET, December 20, 2021
21 min ago

White House previews Biden's Covid-19 remarks: "This is not a speech about shutting the country down"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden will “announce additional steps” in the fight against Covid-19 during his planned remarks about the Omicron variant Tuesday, the White House said, but he won’t necessarily talk about additional restrictions in the face of rising cases.

“This is not a speech about shutting the country down,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a Monday afternoon press briefing. “This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we're going to take to increase access and to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.”

Psaki said Biden will “issue a stark warning and make clear unvaccinated individuals will continue to drive hospitalizations and deaths.”

“That is not trying to scare people – or maybe it is, trying to make clear to people in the country what the risks are here of not being vaccinated,” she continued. “What is clear is that we're not in the same place that we were in.”

“To be clear,” Psaki added, “Covid-19 is not the same threat to fully vaccinated individuals that it was in March 2020.”

18 min ago

NJ hits highest daily positive case count in nearly a year, but hospitalizations not rising at same rate

From CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarksi

New Jersey's Covid-19 case count is spiking, but hospitals remain within their capacity, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

"We are now seeing the daily case count hitting levels we haven't seen since mid-January of this year," Murphy said, a figure echoed by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who said that Sunday's 6,533 positive PCR tests marked the highest single day of positive tests since January 2021.

The statewide percent-positivity is 12.11%.

Still, the governor said, hospitalizations are not growing at the same rate.

"We continue to stay at hospitalization levels that are just a fraction of what they were at this time last year, even as the recent case counts are going up with such speed," Murphy said.

"This is only possible because the vaccines are keeping even those folks who have breakthrough case of infection from developing a serious Covid-related illness," he added.

The state reports 1,902 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations peaked early in the pandemic with 8,270 reported hospitalizations in April 2020. 

"We're nowhere near where we were," Murphy said.

According to state data, 73% of eligible New Jersey residents have received a full initial course of vaccination, and 40% of those who can be are boosted.

There has been an uptick of in-school Covid-19 transmission, Murphy said, with 47 outbreaks tied to in-school transmission in the week of Dec. 6 — the most recent available data — up from 15 outbreaks three weeks prior. 

Murphy said that despite the rise, "these cases do remain somewhat rare."

To that end, Murphy was supportive when asked about a so-called test-and-stay program for students in New Jersey schools. He and Persichilli said they were preparing a pilot program for such a policy, in which students known to be close contacts of Covid-positive individuals can take frequent Covid-19 tests in lieu of quarantining.

 

43 min ago

English Premier League Covid-19 testing numbers show surge in infections

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

The English Premier League released Covid-19 testing numbers for the past week, which show a sharp rise in new cases among players across the world’s richest top-flight division. 

From Dec. 13 to 19, the Premier League reported 90 new positive cases, more than twice the total of 42 positive tests the week before. Prior to that, the league saw just 100 positive tests in the four months between Aug. 2 and Dec. 5.

Earlier on Monday, the Premier League announced that fixtures over the festive period will go ahead as planned despite a number of clubs experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks among players and staff. The decision was made following a virtual meeting of all 20 clubs and the league. 

Each Premier League team is set to play three times between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 in what is traditionally the busiest period of fixtures in the domestic league calendar.

Ten Premier League games have already been postponed this month due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Premier League announced last Monday that it was instituting its Covid-19 emergency measures, which require all clubs to follow protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. The league also increased lateral flow and PCR testing of players and staff.

 

43 min ago

NYC officials say they are ramping up Covid-19 testing capacity after Omicron increased demands

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York City officials said Monday that they did not expect Omicron to move so quickly and drive up demand for testing, but are now working to increase Covid-19 testing capacity across the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city previously saw “a very decreased demand” for testing and began moving to a focus on mobile testing sites before Omicron.

“Obviously Omicron then changed the whole picture and we started to ramp everything up again. And we are quickly ramping up. So, we were responding to the experiences we were having, and we did not – and I’ve been very clear about this in what I said yesterday – we did not expect Omicron to move quite this quickly. And so we are moving quickly to adjust but we will,” de Blasio said.

Dr. Mitch Katz, president and CEO of the NYC Health + Hospitals public health system, added that they did not anticipate so much news about Omicron, nor supply chain issues that affected the supply of in-home tests.

“I’m sorry that demand was so enormous over the last few days – we did not anticipate so much news about Omicron, we did not anticipate that the supply chain would run out of the home tests. In my own pharmacies last week, there were shelves and shelves of home tests to take care of the demand. When I went by yesterday, there were none,” Katz said.

Katz noted that the city’s contact tracing team has doubled its testing capacity in the last three weeks. He also said that the city often closes test sites if there is little demand for testing in that area.

“We do constantly close testing sites and move them to places where the demand is. And that’s part of our model. So when someone says, ‘Well, we closed X site, that’s only because our own community advisory board said you’re going to reach more people if you move from here to there.’ So we constantly are moving them to try to reach New Yorkers in the greatest of need,” Katz said. “We’re gonna keep expanding to meet that need and I feel really confident that New Yorkers this week will have a different experience this week than they did this weekend.”

1 hr 24 min ago

CDC adds 8 more places to its highest-risk category for travel, including Spain

From CNN’s Forrest Brown

Coral Beach, Hilma Hooker, along the southwest coast of Bonaire.
Coral Beach, Hilma Hooker, along the southwest coast of Bonaire. G. Cozzi/De Agostini Editorial/Getty Images/FILE

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added eight destinations to its highest-risk category for travel, including Spain.

In its weekly update of Covid-19 travel advisories, the CDC also added the following places to its "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" category: Bonaire, Chad, Finland, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Monaco and San Marino.

The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days. 

1 hr 30 min ago

The Pentagon is deploying additional medical teams to help with Covid-19 relief 

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The Defense Department this week plans to send two additional Navy active duty medical teams to states asking for assistance for overworked medical staff as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to significantly expand, a defense official tells CNN. 

One team will go to Indiana, the other to Wisconsin.                

There are currently military teams in five other states: two in Colorado, three in Michigan, two in Minnesota, one in Montana and two in New Mexico.

Each team has approximately 20 medical personnel including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists. One of the in Colorado is a monoclonal antibody infusion team according to the official. The two new teams will be manned by Navy personnel, with the entire medical team effort putting more than 200 active duty troops away from home during the holidays.

The National Guard also has a massive effort underway in helping administer vaccines. So far, more than 12,000 National Guard are supporting Covid-19 response efforts, with the majority working on vaccines according to a Guard official. 

Guard personnel are currently working in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam.

 

2 hr 22 min ago

New Year's Eve in Times Square still scheduled to go on, but plans could be modified if needed, mayor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

The 2022 New Year's Eve Numeral arrives in Times Square, on Monday, December 20.
The 2022 New Year's Eve Numeral arrives in Times Square, on Monday, December 20. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is currently still scheduled to go on as planned.

De Blasio reiterated earlier comments during his news conference on Monday, saying all guests must be fully vaccinated to attend.

However, de Blasio once again said Monday that city officials are reviewing plans for the event in light of the Omicron variant and noted that that if NYE plans need to be modified in any way, the announcement will come sometime this week before Christmas.

2 hr 52 min ago

New York officials focus efforts on maximizing testing resources, including in-home kits

From CNN’s Laura Ly and Mirna Alsharif

New York officials are focusing on maximizing Covid-19 testing capabilities, including in-home tests for the public as Covid-19 case upticks put a strain on available testing resources. 

Both the New York governor and New York City mayor said they expected case counts to go up for the next few weeks as the holiday season is in full swing. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city is testing “more people than ever” for Covid-19 and that city officials are working with federal officials and the private sector to get more testing supplies. 

“Not a surprise. We’re finding the supplies are becoming a challenge because all over the country, testing is going up suddenly and we’re seeing a supply problem that needs to be addressed. And we’re working on that. We’re working with the White House, working with the private sector, to get more supplies,” de Blasio said.

The mayor added that city officials are also working to get more in-home test kits to offer to people as an alternative testing option. 

“Wherever possible, we’re trying to – particularly at our city-run sites – if there’s a long line, offer people the alternative of giving them an in-home test that they can take home with them. Again, we need to get that supply up quickly to allow that to be an option for more and more people,” de Blasio said.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the state continues to order tests, with one million kits just arriving, one million coming next week, and one million coming the week after that.

Hochul also announced an "expansive testing program" on Monday, where state residents will be able to order Covid-19 testing kits through a portal to test themselves at home.

"We're setting that up as we speak," said Hochul. "Focusing on areas where there is a lower compliance rate because what we want to do is make sure that people show symptoms, that they get tested, or if they get exposed, they get tested because this is how we can stop the spread from getting even more out of control."

2 hr 46 min ago

Washington, DC, mayor reinstates city-wide mask order and declares state of emergency

From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky and Sonnet Swire

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and reinstated the city-wide mask order that she had lifted on Nov. 22.

Bowser said the indoor mask mandate will go into effect at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 31. It comes as DC has been experiencing its highest daily coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic. 

The mayor said the purpose of the state of emergency declaration was "primarily to expand our administrative tools." She said the District will implement a six-part action plan to limit the spread of the virus.

The DC government mandate will also be expanded so that employees will be required to get a booster shot on top of their vaccination. Employees will no longer have the option of partaking in frequent testing instead of getting vaccinated, Bowser added.

The District is expanding testing centers and will offer free Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits to residents, Bowser said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the date that the indoor mask mandate will be reinstated.