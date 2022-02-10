World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:21 a.m. ET, February 10, 2022
2 min ago

At least 120 people arrested outside New Zealand Parliament while protesting against vaccine mandates

From Caitlin McGee in Auckland

At least 120 people have been arrested while protesting against vaccine mandates outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Thursday, according to New Zealand police. 

Those arrested face charges of trespassing or obstruction, according to Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell. 

In addition, two officers were assaulted during the operation, Parnell added.

"We continue to acknowledge people's rights to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest," Parnell said in a statement issued by police. 

The occupation is "unprecedented" for New Zealand, Parnell said speaking on camera to reporters Thursday.  

"We've never had an occupation of this scale, and certainly with tents on Parliament's grounds, so some degree of unchartered waters," Parnell said. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a news conference Thursday that the protesters don't represent the majority of New Zealanders.

"I'm reminded that relative to the people that are at Parliament now, on the very day that they're there, tens of thousands of people went out and got vaccinated. It is not reflective of where the rest of New Zealand is at right now. All of us actually want to move on, we're working hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that," Ardern said.

As of Thursday, 95% of New Zealand's population is fully vaccinated and 55% have received a booster shot, according to New Zealand Ministry of Health. 

5 min ago

Beijing identifies 9 new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

From CNN's Gawon Bae

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified nine new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel as of Wednesday, it said in a statement Thursday.

Among the nine cases, six were found among new airport arrivals and three from those already inside the “closed-loop” system, which keeps Olympics-related athletes, stakeholders and staff separate from the public.

Of the new cases, seven involved athletes or team officials, three of which were inside the closed loop.

Since the closed-loop system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 407 Beijing Olympics-related Covid-19 cases have been identified, including 169 cases that involve athletes and team officials.

Since Jan. 23, a total of 1,101,726 Covid-19 tests have been conducted inside the closed loop and 13,096 people have arrived in Beijing, according to the statement.

2 min ago

New Zealand records its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases, but no deaths

From Caitlin McGee in Auckland

New Zealand reported 334 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections recorded at any time during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

There have been zero deaths.

As case numbers increase, health authorities are warning the public to prepare to catch the virus or come into contact with someone else who has it.  

"Make sure you have your personal plans ready and follow the key public health advice of getting vaccinated, boosted and tested (if you're symptomatic) and masking up," a statement from New Zealand Ministry of Health said.

The record high number comes as protesters gathered outside the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington on Thursday against vaccine mandates. The parliament grounds have since been closed and police have begun to issue trespass notices to dissipate the crowds, according to a police statement. 

After nearly two years of border closures, New Zealand is preparing to begin reopening its border in phases starting Feb. 27.

Since Jan. 23, the country has been under "red" alert settings, which allows people to still travel but requires masks to be worn indoors, on public transport, shops and at health and educational facilities in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

59 min ago

These are the states lifting mask mandates soon

From CNN's Leinz Vales

A growing number of states from New York to California have announced this week their plans to roll back indoor mask mandates in the coming days. Some others, like Connecticut and New Jersey, are eliminating mask mandates in schools.

Here are the states lifting mask mandates:

  • New York: Indoors, Feb. 9
  • Rhode Island: Indoors, Feb. 11
  • California: Indoors, Feb. 15
  • Delaware: Indoors, Feb. 1 and in schools, March 31
  • Massachusetts: In schools, Feb. 28
  • New Jersey: In schools, March 7
  • Oregon: In schools, March 31
  • Connecticut: In schools, Feb. 28
  • Illinois: Indoors, Feb. 28
  • Washington: Outdoors, Feb. 18

The White House has yet to update guidance on mask wearing for the general public, but are urging students, teachers and parents to follow CDC guidelines when making decisions about mask-wearing in schools, regardless of state rules.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that now is not the time to change the recommendations or loosen restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19.

"Right now, we still have about 290,000 cases every single day, and our hospitalization rates now are higher than they even were at the peak of our Delta surge," Walensky said. "So in this moment — while we are looking ahead and planning ahead, and we'll continue to evaluate and follow the science — our recommendations are consistent with encouraging students to wear well-fitting masks."

11 min ago

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Sarah Dean

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House said Thursday.

He is now self-isolating, the statement on Twitter said. 

Prince Charles previously contracted Covid-19 in March 2020.