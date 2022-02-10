At least 120 people have been arrested while protesting against vaccine mandates outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Thursday, according to New Zealand police.

Those arrested face charges of trespassing or obstruction, according to Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell.

In addition, two officers were assaulted during the operation, Parnell added.

"We continue to acknowledge people's rights to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest," Parnell said in a statement issued by police.

The occupation is "unprecedented" for New Zealand, Parnell said speaking on camera to reporters Thursday.

"We've never had an occupation of this scale, and certainly with tents on Parliament's grounds, so some degree of unchartered waters," Parnell said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a news conference Thursday that the protesters don't represent the majority of New Zealanders.

"I'm reminded that relative to the people that are at Parliament now, on the very day that they're there, tens of thousands of people went out and got vaccinated. It is not reflective of where the rest of New Zealand is at right now. All of us actually want to move on, we're working hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that," Ardern said.

As of Thursday, 95% of New Zealand's population is fully vaccinated and 55% have received a booster shot, according to New Zealand Ministry of Health.