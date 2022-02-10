World
Covid-19 pandemic

Olympics Day 6

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, February 10, 2022
1 hr 18 min ago

240 service members discharged from Navy for refusing to get vaccinated

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Veronica Stracqualursi

The US Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 240 service members for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine as required by the Pentagon's vaccine mandate.

A majority of the service members, 217, were active duty, and one was a US Navy Reserve member, according to a Navy news release. All of those service members received honorable characterizations for their discharges from service, meaning they are still eligible to receive veteran benefits.

Fewer than two dozen — 22 of the 240 — were discharged while still undergoing training within their first 180 days of active-duty service.

As of Wednesday, the Navy has granted 10 permanent medical exemptions, 250 temporary medical exemptions and 50 administrative exemptions to the military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for active-duty service members, according to the release.

In the Reserves, the Navy has granted nine temporary medical exemptions and nine administrative exemptions to the mandate.

The Navy said it has received 3,348 requests for religious exemptions from active-duty service members and nearly 800 such requests from Navy Reserve members. So far, no requests for religious exemptions have been granted.

Read more here.

12 min ago

India eases Covid-19 guidelines for incoming international travelers

From CNN's Esha Mitra

Passengers arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on December 1.
Passengers arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on December 1. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

India has eased strict restrictions for incoming international passengers, which had been imposed in late 2021 as Omicron surged across the globe.

In new guidelines issued Thursday, the health ministry said all international passengers would now only have to “self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival.”

Earlier, those arriving from “at-risk” countries would also have to undergo home quarantine for seven days. 

India also said that it would accept a “certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination” in lieu of a negative Covid RT-PCR test from countries that have agreements of mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with India or have World Health Organization-recognized vaccines. Currently, 82 countries, including the US and UK, are on this list. 

India reported 67,084 new cases in the past day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a drop from a high of 533,035 on Jan. 14.

5 min ago

At least 120 people arrested outside New Zealand Parliament while protesting against vaccine mandates

From Caitlin McGee in Auckland

Superintendent and Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell speaks to media during a protest at Parliament on February 10 in Wellington, New Zealand. Anti-vaccine and Covid-19 mandate protesters were broken up by police after three days of demonstrations outside Parliament.
Superintendent and Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell speaks to media during a protest at Parliament on February 10 in Wellington, New Zealand. Anti-vaccine and Covid-19 mandate protesters were broken up by police after three days of demonstrations outside Parliament. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

At least 120 people have been arrested while protesting against vaccine mandates outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Thursday, according to New Zealand police. 

Those arrested face charges of trespassing or obstruction, according to Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell. 

In addition, two officers were assaulted during the operation, Parnell added.

"We continue to acknowledge people's rights to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest," Parnell said in a statement issued by police. 

The occupation is "unprecedented" for New Zealand, Parnell said speaking on camera to reporters Thursday.  

"We've never had an occupation of this scale, and certainly with tents on Parliament's grounds, so some degree of unchartered waters," Parnell said. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a news conference Thursday that the protesters don't represent the majority of New Zealanders.

"I'm reminded that relative to the people that are at Parliament now, on the very day that they're there, tens of thousands of people went out and got vaccinated. It is not reflective of where the rest of New Zealand is at right now. All of us actually want to move on, we're working hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that," Ardern said.

As of Thursday, 95% of New Zealand's population is fully vaccinated and 55% have received a booster shot, according to New Zealand Ministry of Health. 

2 min ago

Beijing identifies 9 new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

From CNN's Gawon Bae

A member of the medical staff prepares to administer a Covid-19 test to a hotel guest in their room at a hotel in the Yanqing district of Beijing, February 1, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
A member of the medical staff prepares to administer a Covid-19 test to a hotel guest in their room at a hotel in the Yanqing district of Beijing, February 1, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified nine new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel as of Wednesday, it said in a statement Thursday.

Among the nine cases, six were found among new airport arrivals and three from those already inside the “closed-loop” system, which keeps Olympics-related athletes, stakeholders and staff separate from the public.

Of the new cases, seven involved athletes or team officials, three of which were inside the closed loop.

Since the closed-loop system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 407 Beijing Olympics-related Covid-19 cases have been identified, including 169 cases that involve athletes and team officials.

Since Jan. 23, a total of 1,101,726 Covid-19 tests have been conducted inside the closed loop and 13,096 people have arrived in Beijing, according to the statement.

7 min ago

New Zealand records its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases, but no deaths

From Caitlin McGee in Auckland

Police withdraw from their line and fall back to the front of Parliament buildings on the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington, New Zealand, on February 10.
Police withdraw from their line and fall back to the front of Parliament buildings on the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington, New Zealand, on February 10. (Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images)

New Zealand reported 334 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest daily number of infections recorded at any time during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

There have been zero deaths.

As case numbers increase, health authorities are warning the public to prepare to catch the virus or come into contact with someone else who has it.  

"Make sure you have your personal plans ready and follow the key public health advice of getting vaccinated, boosted and tested (if you're symptomatic) and masking up," a statement from New Zealand Ministry of Health said.

The record high number comes as protesters gathered outside the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington on Thursday against vaccine mandates. The parliament grounds have since been closed and police have begun to issue trespass notices to dissipate the crowds, according to a police statement. 

After nearly two years of border closures, New Zealand is preparing to begin reopening its border in phases starting Feb. 27.

Since Jan. 23, the country has been under "red" alert settings, which allows people to still travel but requires masks to be worn indoors, on public transport, shops and at health and educational facilities in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

2 hr 44 min ago

These are the states lifting mask mandates soon

From CNN's Leinz Vales

A growing number of states from New York to California have announced this week their plans to roll back indoor mask mandates in the coming days. Some others, like Connecticut and New Jersey, are eliminating mask mandates in schools.

Here are the states lifting mask mandates:

  • New York: Indoors, Feb. 9
  • Rhode Island: Indoors, Feb. 11
  • California: Indoors, Feb. 15
  • Delaware: Indoors, Feb. 1 and in schools, March 31
  • Massachusetts: In schools, Feb. 28
  • New Jersey: In schools, March 7
  • Oregon: In schools, March 31
  • Connecticut: In schools, Feb. 28
  • Illinois: Indoors, Feb. 28
  • Washington: Outdoors, Feb. 18

The White House has yet to update guidance on mask wearing for the general public, but are urging students, teachers and parents to follow CDC guidelines when making decisions about mask-wearing in schools, regardless of state rules.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that now is not the time to change the recommendations or loosen restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19.

"Right now, we still have about 290,000 cases every single day, and our hospitalization rates now are higher than they even were at the peak of our Delta surge," Walensky said. "So in this moment — while we are looking ahead and planning ahead, and we'll continue to evaluate and follow the science — our recommendations are consistent with encouraging students to wear well-fitting masks."

1 hr 56 min ago

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Sarah Dean

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House said Thursday.

He is now self-isolating, the statement on Twitter said. 

Prince Charles previously contracted Covid-19 in March 2020.