British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled an early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate for positive Covid-19 cases.

Johnson said he would present the government's strategy "for living with Covid" when Parliament returns from a short recess on Feb. 21.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early," Johnson said.

The requirement for those who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate is currently due to expire on March 24. Under the current regulations in England, people have to isolate if contacted by the National Health Service's contact tracers and must provide their addresses and names of people in their household.

In the past day, the United Kingdom recorded 66,871 new coronavirus cases and 317 deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data.