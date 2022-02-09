World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Adrienne Vogt and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:36 a.m. ET, February 9, 2022
6 min ago

UK prime minister signals early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Sharon Braithwaite

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled an early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate for positive Covid-19 cases.

Johnson said he would present the government's strategy "for living with Covid" when Parliament returns from a short recess on Feb. 21.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early," Johnson said. 

The requirement for those who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate is currently due to expire on March 24. Under the current regulations in England, people have to isolate if contacted by the National Health Service's contact tracers and must provide their addresses and names of people in their household.

In the past day, the United Kingdom recorded 66,871 new coronavirus cases and 317 deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data

7 min ago

Omicron now accounts for 100% of new Covid-19 cases in the US, CDC estimates shows

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

The Omicron variant now accounts for 100% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The latest estimate of variants circulating in the US captures samples that were sequenced between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 nationwide.

A newer subvariant of Omicron, the BA.2 lineage, is estimated to make up 3.6% of new cases, up from 1.2% a week earlier. Regional estimates suggest that this subvariant is slightly more prevalent in Western states, where it represents closer to 5% of new cases. 

The CDC estimates suggest that the Delta variant is no longer present in the US, accounting for no new cases in the most recent week. 

17 min ago

Now is not the time to lift Covid-19 mask guidelines, CDC director says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Nadia Kounang

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is standing by the agency's mask guidelines, emphasizing Tuesday that now is not the time to change the recommendations or loosen restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19.

The CDC "still recommends that all schools encourage students to wear well-fitting masks consistently and while indoors. And that's consistent with our guidance that still also recommends that people mask in public indoor settings in areas of high or substantial transmission," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a radio interview with WYPR's Tom Hall on Tuesday's edition of the show "Midday."

"Right now, we still have about 290,000 cases every single day, and our hospitalization rates now are higher than they even were at the peak of our Delta surge," Walensky said. "So in this moment — while we are looking ahead and planning ahead, and we'll continue to evaluate and follow the science — our recommendations are consistent with encouraging students to wear well-fitting masks."

A growing number of states, from California to Delaware, have announced this week their intentions to drop indoor mask mandates in the coming days. Some others, like Connecticut and New Jersey, are eliminating mask mandates in schools.

Walensky noted that states and municipalities can determine their own policies.

According to the CDC, 99% of US counties still have high levels of coronavirus transmission. Walensky said she was cautiously optimistic about case numbers dropping from the peak of the Omicron surge but said that at the moment, those numbers are still too high for the agency to consider lifting any mitigation measures.

Read more about Walensky's comments here.

1 min ago

Indoor Covid-19 mandates for businesses in NY to end, New York Times reports

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Amir Vera and Kristina Sgueglia

A store in New York City posts its mask requirements, in January. person wearing a face mask leaves a store on January 26, 2022 in New York City.
A store in New York City posts its mask requirements, in January. person wearing a face mask leaves a store on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will end the state's strict Covid-19 mitigation requirements for businesses Wednesday, three people briefed on the decision told The New York Times.

The mandate requires businesses to ask customers for proof of vaccination or for them to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking.

CNN has reached out to Hochul's office and other stakeholders for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, Hochul said she planned to make an announcement Wednesday regarding mask mandates for businesses, one day before it was set to expire across the state.

The announcement comes as the Omicron wave that swept across the US in the last few months has started to recede, prompting many state officials to pull back on Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Hochul issued the mask-or-vaccine requirement for all indoor businesses in December 2021 as the Omicron variant caused a large increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. That wave of new cases peaked about a month ago and has since receded.

The vaccination or mask requirement for businesses was put in place "when we first saw the early signs of this Omicron could be wildly contagious," she said.
"It certainly was, and so we put in some protections in place to help our workplaces and help employees and customers," she said.

Two weeks ago, a judge struck down the mandate, saying the Department of Health did not have the authority to put it in place, but an appeals court judge allowed it to stay in effect.

Other states have started lifting their mask mandates. Oregon's health department announced the state will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places no later than March 31. School mask mandates will also be lifted March 31, according to CNN affiliate KATU-TV.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's indoor mask requirement will expire Feb. 15, though unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.

Read the full story here.

25 min ago

Global Covid-19 deaths increased by 7% compared to last week, WHO says

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

During the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, global Covid-19 deaths increased by 7% compared with the week before, with just under 68,000 new deaths reported, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological update published Tuesday. 

Of the six WHO regions, two reported increases in deaths: the South-East Asia Region with 67% and the Eastern Mediterranean Region with 45%. The Region of the Americas and the European Region reported numbers similar to the week before. The African Region reported a decrease of 14% and Western Pacific Region reported a decrease of 5%

The United States reported the highest number of new deaths, followed by India, the Russian Federation, Brazil and Mexico. 

Overall, as of Feb. 6, over 5.7 million deaths have been reported across the world. 

The number of cases reported across the world decreased by 17%, with over 19 million new cases being reported. 

The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported an increase of 36%, while the other regions reported decreases. The Region of the Americas reported a 36% decrease, the South-East Asia Region reported a 32% decrease, the African Region reported a 22% decrease, the Western Pacific region reported an 8% decrease and the European Region reported a 7% decrease.  

The US also reported the highest number of new cases, followed by France, Germany, Brazil and India. 

There have been over 392 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported across the world as of Feb. 6. 

 

24 min ago

Sweden lifts majority of Covid-19 restrictions

From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston

Sweden has gone ahead with plans to lift the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions, the Swedish Health Ministry confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. 

The coronavirus pandemic in Sweden has entered a “new phase,” the health ministry said in a statement Wednesday. “The most important recommendation in the future is that everyone who is 12 years and older be vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Last week, the government announced its intention to lift most restrictions, including an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and limits on the size of parties and distance between parties in hospitality settings starting today.

Vaccination certificates are now no longer needed to attend certain public events, attendance limits on public events have been lifted and square meter restrictions applying to trade fairs, shops and cultural and leisure settings have been removed. 

Swedish people are no longer advised to keep their number of social contacts low, and workplaces and universities which have been carrying out remote learning are being advised to return gradually.

Certain limited health measures will remain in place, including guidance for all Swedes over 12 years to get vaccinated, to stay at home and avoid close contact with others if they show symptoms that may be Covid-19, and for unvaccinated adults to show caution in crowded indoor public spaces, the health ministry said.

The relaxation of measures comes after fellow Scandinavian countries Norway and Denmark also announced the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month. 

Sweden initially eschewed lockdowns, prompting criticism of the government and health agency, but then imposed restrictions on public life in the face of high coronavirus case numbers. 

The Swedish government and Public Health Agency of Sweden last week said they deemed the Covid-19 situation “stable enough” to commence the ease of restrictions, justified by the fact that Omicron has not caused “as serious a disease as previous variants'' and the country’s intensive care units and general hospital care have not been severely impacted. 

On April 1, all remaining restrictions in Sweden will be removed or “adapted to the prevailing spread of infection,” the government has said. The Covid-19 vaccination recommendation will remain, however, alongside “special recommendations for health and medical care and care environments.”

CNN's Henrik Pettersson and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this post.

25 min ago

Beijing organizers report 5 new Covid-19 cases among Olympics personnel 

From CNN's Gawon Bae

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified five new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel as of Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Of the five cases, three were found among new arrivals and two from people already inside the “closed-loop” system, which keeps Olympic athletes, stakeholders and staff separate from the public. 

Three of the five new cases involved athletes or team officials, two of which were already inside the “closed loop.”

Since the “closed-loop” system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 1,030,210 Covid-19 tests have been administered, and 13,035 Olympics-related personnel have arrived in Beijing, the statement said.

 