White House: Students and teachers should follow CDC guidelines on mask-wearing, regardless of state rules

Students listen to a presentation before receiving KN95 protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus at Camden High School in Camden, N.J., on Wednesday, Feb. 9. (Matt Rourke/AP)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki urged students, teachers and parents on Wednesday to follow federal guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when making decisions about mask-wearing in schools, not just local state rules.

When asked by CNN's MJ Lee whether students and teachers should follow CDC guidance even if their states do not require masks in those settings, Psaki said "yes."

The CDC currently recommends "universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty, and visitors" in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"This is where we would advise any American to follow the CDC guidelines," Psaki added, noting that the CDC is continually reevaluating its recommendations.

Psaki also made a point to note the difference between state leaders who are permitting local school districts to make their own decisions and those are penalizing them for wearing masks.

Earlier today, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said masks are recommended in areas of high and substantial transmission. "That's much of the public right now," she said, also adding that the agency is working to update its guidance on mask-wearing.

When asked by CNN why it has been nearly a month since President Biden has addressed Americans in a public speech, Psaki pointed to the President's recent news conference where he took questions on the pandemic.

"The American people can expect to continue to hear from the President on it," Psaki said.