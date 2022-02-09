Here are the states lifting mask mandates soon

Shoppers wear masks while walking through an indoor market in New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 9. (Seth Wenig/AP)

A growing number of states, from New York to California, have announced this week their plans to roll back indoor mask mandates in the coming days. Some others, like Connecticut and New Jersey, are eliminating mask mandates in schools.

Here are the states lifting mask mandates:

New York: Indoors, Feb. 9

Indoors, Feb. 9 Rhode Island: Indoors, Feb. 11

Indoors, Feb. 11 California: Indoors, Feb. 15

Indoors, Feb. 15 Delaware: Indoors, Feb. 1 and in schools, March 31

Indoors, Feb. 1 and in schools, March 31 Massachusetts: In schools, Feb. 28

In schools, Feb. 28 New Jersey: In schools, March 7

In schools, March 7 Oregon: In schools, March 31

In schools, March 31 Connecticut: In schools, Feb. 28

In schools, Feb. 28 Illinois: Indoors, Feb. 28

The White House has yet to update guidance on mask wearing for the general public, but are urging students, teachers and parents to follow CDC guidelines when making decisions about mask-wearing in schools, regardless of state rules.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that now is not the time to change the recommendations or loosen restrictions aimed at preventing Covid-19.