New York governor will lift statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses tomorrow

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is lifting the statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses on Thursday, leaving counties, cities and businesses to “make their own decisions on what they want to do with respect to mask or the vaccination requirement.”

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to life this in effect tomorrow," she said.

The emergency temporary measure was put in place two months ago and was set to expire tomorrow, she reminded.

“We want to make sure that every business knows, this is your prerogative. And individuals who want to continue wearing masks, continue wearing masks," the governor said.

The statewide mask requirement is still in effect at state regulated health care settings, state regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes, correctional facilities, schools and childcare centers, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and on transit including busses, trains, subways and their stations as well as on planes and in airports.

These are concentrated areas and areas where people are more vulnerable, she explained.

