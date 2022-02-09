Illinois governor expected to announce rollback of Covid-19 mask rules today

Students at the end of their school day at Darwin Elementary in Chicago in early January. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce Wednesday a plan to roll back the state’s Covid-19 indoor mask mandate in most public places.

In the days leading up to his 3 p.m. scheduled news conference, the governor has alluded to changes to the mask policy, telling reporters asking about the mandate Tuesday at an unrelated news conference:

“I think I’ve said over the last few press conferences that I really believe that we ought to be looking seriously at how to ratchet that back. I think we’re going to be making announcements very soon about that.”

CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for more information.

CNN affiliate WLS, the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun Times all reported that while the governor will likely announce a path for ending the mask mandate in most public places, his administration plans to keep masks on in schools for the time being.

At a news conference Monday, Pritzker said he asked the state’s attorney general to work to get a circuit judge’s temporary restraining order overturned that blocked schools from enforcing portions of Pritzker’s school-related Covid mitigation policies.

Pritzker’s expected rollback of masking requirements in most public places, comes as the Omicron wave that swept across the US in the last few months has started to recede in most locations, prompting many state officials to pull back on Covid-19 mitigation measures.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to end the state’s indoor mask mandate for businesses Wednesday, three people briefed on the decision told the New York Times.