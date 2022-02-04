Beijing identifies 21 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases

The Beijing Olympic Committee has reported 21 new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel as of Thursday, it said in a statement Friday ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Since the “closed-loop” system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 308 Olympic-related Covid-19 cases have now been identified, 111 of which involve athletes or team officials.

Of the 21 new cases, 14 were detected among new airport arrivals and seven from those already inside the “closed-loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the public.

Nine of the 21 cases involved athletes or team officials, two of which were already inside the “closed loop.”

A total of 670,186 Covid-19 tests have been administered inside the “closed-loop” system since Jan. 23, and 11,963 people have arrived in Beijing, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported only one case of Covid-19 on Thursday, which was found in a medical worker, authorities announced Thursday evening.

It brings the total number of cases reported in Beijing since Jan. 15 to 116, according to a CNN tally.

The person, who was not identified by authorities, had worked recently at the Beijing Ditan Hospital's emergency quarantine section. The person is currently in isolation and the hospital has suspended outpatient services since Thursday morning, authorities said.

Hundreds of Covid-19 tests for people working in the hospital and environmental samples have been negative, according to the statement.

