Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are down in the US as deaths also start to plateau, latest data shows

As the Biden administration continues to battle the Omicron variant and push for vaccinations, latest US data shows cases and hospitalizations are trending downward.
New movements on vaccines could also soon expand who is eligible to get the shot. The White House said it is ready to "hit the ground running" to vaccinate children age six months to 5 years old as soon as Pfizer/BioNTech receives emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for that age group.
Here's a look at the latest US Covid-19 figures:
- The US is now averaging 356,658 new Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
- Cases are down 38% since last week. Cases are trending down in all but one state: Alabama.
- The US is now averaging 2,441 new deaths each day, according to JHU. This is 7% higher than a week ago, but it’s been holding steady over the past couple of days. The US will likely surpass 900,000 total Covid-19 deaths tonight or tomorrow.
- There are 122,627 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19. This is a 16% drop from last week, and new hospital admissions are down compared to last week, too – a promising sign that the downward trend will continue, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
- More than a quarter (26.8%) of the total US population is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 64% of the population is fully vaccinated with at least their initial series.
Here's a look at how cases have changed over time: