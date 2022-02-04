Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are down in the US as deaths also start to plateau, latest data shows

For the first time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will publish data that looks at how much coronavirus is turning up in the country’s wastewater. It will add this testing data to its Covid-19 dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System monitors wastewater for disease in 19 states. Tests show that there’s been a decrease in the amount of virus at two-thirds of the NWSS’s 400 sites from levels measured 15 days ago, according to a CDC official familiar with the planning.

More than 500 sites will begin submitting data in the coming weeks, the CDC says. A media briefing on the surveillance system is scheduled for Friday.

The sites are not all testing daily, but because studies show that about 80% of people with Covid-19 shed viral DNA in their feces, this kind of data is considered a good indication of exactly how much disease is in a community. It’s highly sensitive and can pick up the presence of the virus when only one person in 100,000 in an area is infected. It’s also an early indicator, since it doesn’t rely on people to feel sick and seek out a test — or even to have symptoms at all.

It takes five to seven days after a toilet flushes to get data on the wastewater, and the samples typically turn positive four to six days before clinical cases show up, according to the CDC.

“As long as people are using a toilet that's connected to a sewer, we can get information on those cases in that community,” said Dr. Amy Kirby, a CDC microbiologist who leads the National Wastewater Surveillance System project.

To avoid direct comparisons, Kirby says, the dashboard will compare each site to its past results. The main metric will be the percent change concentration at the site over the past 15 days. The other metric people will be able to see is how many detections there were over those 15 days — how many samples tested positive at all.

Read more here.