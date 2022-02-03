Sweden is set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions next week, according to the Swedish government on Thursday.

It comes after fellow Scandinavian countries Norway and Denmark announced the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month.

The Swedish government and Public Health Agency of Sweden deemed the Covid-19 situation “stable enough” to commence the easing of restrictions, according to a press release. The government said Omicron has not caused “as serious a disease as previous variants'' and the country’s intensive care units and general hospital care have not been severely impacted.

After initially eschewing the lockdowns favored by its European neighbors, Sweden eventually imposed restrictions on public life. Restrictions were most recently tightened in early January when an 11 p.m. curfew was imposed on Swedish bars and restaurants.

On Feb. 9, this curfew will be lifted alongside limits on the size of parties and distance between parties in hospitality settings. People will no longer need to show a vaccination certificate to attend certain public events. All attendance limits on public events will also cease. Square meter restrictions applying to trade fairs, shops and cultural and leisure settings will also go.

Swedish people will no longer be advised to keep their number of social contacts low. Both workplaces and universities that have been carrying out remote learning have been advised to return gradually.

On April 1, all remaining restrictions in Sweden will be removed or “adapted to the prevailing spread of infection,” the press release added. The Covid-19 vaccination recommendation will remain, however, alongside “special recommendations for health and medical care and care environments.”

The Public Health Agency has submitted a request to the government to no longer classify Covid-19 as “a socially dangerous or generally dangerous disease.” The government also intends to bring its Covid-19 legislation to an end.