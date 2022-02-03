World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:05 a.m. ET, February 3, 2022
4 min ago

Sweden to remove most Covid-19 restrictions next week 

From CNN’s Henrik Pettersson and Niamh Kennedy

Sweden is set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions next week, according to the Swedish government on Thursday. 

It comes after fellow Scandinavian countries Norway and Denmark announced the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month. 

The Swedish government and Public Health Agency of Sweden deemed the Covid-19 situation “stable enough” to commence the easing of restrictions, according to a press release. The government said Omicron has not caused “as serious a disease as previous variants'' and the country’s intensive care units and general hospital care have not been severely impacted. 

After initially eschewing the lockdowns favored by its European neighbors, Sweden eventually imposed restrictions on public life. Restrictions were most recently tightened in early January when an 11 p.m. curfew was imposed on Swedish bars and restaurants. 

On Feb. 9, this curfew will be lifted alongside limits on the size of parties and distance between parties in hospitality settings. People will no longer need to show a vaccination certificate to attend certain public events. All attendance limits on public events will also cease. Square meter restrictions applying to trade fairs, shops and cultural and leisure settings will also go. 

Swedish people will no longer be advised to keep their number of social contacts low. Both workplaces and universities that have been carrying out remote learning have been advised to return gradually. 

On April 1, all remaining restrictions in Sweden will be removed or “adapted to the prevailing spread of infection,” the press release added. The Covid-19 vaccination recommendation will remain, however, alongside “special recommendations for health and medical care and care environments.”

The Public Health Agency has submitted a request to the government to no longer classify Covid-19 as “a socially dangerous or generally dangerous disease.” The government also intends to bring its Covid-19 legislation to an end. 

35 min ago

Beijing to invite 150,000 spectators to attend the Winter Olympics

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

The Olympics will invite 150,000 spectators to attend the 2022 Winter Games, Vice President of the Beijing Organizing Committee Yang Shu'an confirmed Thursday during the 139th International Olympic Committee Session. 

Shu'an said Olympic venues will be split evenly between spectators from inside the “closed-loop" system — which separates Games-related personnel from the public — and those living outside of it. 

The 150,000 spectators from outside the "closed loop" will include international residents residing in mainland China, diplomatic personnel, marketing partners, winter sports enthusiasts, residents and local students, he said.

Spectators inside the “closed loop” will consist of members of the Olympic family, National Olympic Committees delegations, athletes, media representatives and broadcasters, Shu'an added.

On Jan. 17, the IOC announced tickets for the Games would not go on sale for international visitors or the general public, citing Covid-19 concerns. Instead, it decided groups of spectators would need to be invited to fill the stands. 

35 min ago

Germany reports new Covid-19 daily cases record 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Germany reported a new record of daily Covid-19 infections with more than 238,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Germany also reported 164 Covid-19 related deaths, according to JHU.

Thursday's numbers bring the total number of coronavirus cases that Germany has reported since the start of the pandemic to 10,474,992 and the total number of deaths to 118,339.

11 min ago

Beijing identifies 55 new Covid-19 cases among Olympic-related personnel

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

The Beijing Olympic Committee has identified 55 new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel as of Wednesday, it said in a statement Thursday. 

Of the 55 cases, 29 were found among new arrivals, while 26 were found in people already in the “closed loop” system, which keeps Olympic staff, stakeholders and athletes separated from the public.

Athletes and team officials made for 26 of these cases, 13 of which were already inside the “closed loop.”

Since the “closed-loop” system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 287 Olympic-related Covid-19 cases have been identified, 102 of which are athletes and team officials.

Since Jan. 23, a total of 10,619 people have arrived in Beijing, and 599,105 Covid-19 tests have been conducted inside the “closed loop,” according to the statement.

35 min ago

Japan reports over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases, setting a record high

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

Japan reported over 94,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday — the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Tokyo officials said that 51.4% of hospital beds allocated for Covid-19 patients were in use as of Feb. 2, surpassing the 50% cutoff point that metropolitan officials have set in deciding whether to ask the central government to declare a state of emergency for the capital. 

The surge in cases in Tokyo and nationwide comes despite extensive efforts to curb the virus’ spread. Thirty-four out of 47 prefectures have imposed quasi-emergency measures to prevent straining the medical system. Measures include asking bars and restaurants to close early and to refrain from serving alcohol. 

As cases continue to rise nationwide due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, a government Covid task force said on Wednesday that it was not possible to predict when the sixth wave would peak. The task force said that the infection rate had decreased after the fifth wave peaked in September 2021 as many elderly people had been fully vaccinated. It added it was necessary now to speed up booster shots for the elderly.

As of Feb. 1, Japan had fully vaccinated 80% of its population and 4% had received booster shots, according to the prime minister’s office.

10 min ago

Beijing says its Covid-19 situation is “becoming better” after days of reporting cases

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Beijing said its Covid-19 situation is “becoming better” after the capital city reported single-digit cases for the past few days, the municipal government said in a briefing Wednesday. 

Two new local cases were reported in Beijing on Wednesday, both of which were symptomatic.

Since Jan. 30, the city has reported between two and four daily cases each day. Prior to that, it reported 20 cases on Jan. 29, which was the last time it saw double-digit cases. 

Since Jan. 15, the total number of cases found has reached 115, including 109 of the Delta variant and six of the Omicron variant, authorities said. 

Many of the cases in recent weeks were reported in the Fengtai district, where an outbreak of the Delta variant was linked to workers at a cold chain storage facility. In an effort to prevent its spread, authorities launched at least five rounds of mass testing for more than 2 million people in the district and imposed snap lockdowns on buildings where cases were found.

Earlier this week, Beijing authorities also imposed lockdowns on the northern Anzhenli neighborhood in the Chaoyang district, just three kilometers from Beijing National Stadium, over Covid-19 concerns.

33 min ago

Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than those with a booster, CDC director says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

People who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are 97 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people who are vaccinated and boosted, according to data presented Wednesday by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Vaccination and booster doses substantially decrease the risk of death from Covid-19,” Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing while presenting data collected the week ending December 4.

“The number of average weekly deaths for those who are unvaccinated was 9.7 per 100,000 people, but only 0.7 per 100,000 people for those who were vaccinated. This means the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 14 times higher for people who were unvaccinated compared to those who received only a primary series. For those who were boosted, the average of weekly deaths was 0.1 per 100,000 people, meaning that unvaccinated individuals were 97 times more likely to die compared to those who were boosted.”

Walensky also presented data from CDC’s COVID-NET surveillance system showing 54% of people hospitalized for Covid-19 over the age of 65 are unvaccinated, despite only 12% of people in this age group being unvaccinated overall. Just 8% of the patients hospitalized in this dataset were vaccinated and boosted. “These same trends are seen across all age groups,” she said.

“These data show us that the percent of people who are currently hospitalized due to Covid-19 are disproportionately unvaccinated and disproportionately not boosted. Additionally, these data confirm that vaccination and boosting continue to protect against severe illness and hospitalization even during the Omicron surge.”

Track US vaccinations here.