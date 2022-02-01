The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

World
By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:27 a.m. ET, February 1, 2022
1 min ago

Beijing seals off several neighborhood blocks near Olympics over Covid-19 concerns

From CNN’s Beijing Bureau

Beijing has sealed off some neighborhood blocks in its northern district over Covid-19 concerns, the city’s officials confirmed in a briefing on Sunday.

Residents in three blocks of the Anzhenli neighborhood in Beijing’s Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday and prohibited from leaving the neighborhood. One of the buildings in the locality was then designated a Covid-19 high-risk area, the municipal government said. 

The Anzhenli neighborhood is just three kilometers from Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, which is the opening and closing ceremonies venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A neighborhood or building is designated a Covid-19 high-risk area if more than two cases are detected in it within 14 days, according to Standards for Classifying Risk Areas for Covid-19 in Beijing.

As of Monday, there are four Covid-19 high-risk areas and six Covid-19 medium-risk areas in Beijing, according to the municipal government.

On Monday, Beijing reported two local Covid-19 cases, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission announced on Tuesday. 

This brings the total number of reported Covid-19 cases in Beijing since Jan. 15 — when the city detected its first Omicron infection — to 110, according to a CNN tally of figures from the National Health Commission.

19 min ago

24 new Covid-19 cases detected among Olympics-related personnel

From CNN's Beijing Bureau and Hannah Ritchie

The Beijing Olympics Committee has identified 24 new Covid-19 infections among Olympic athletes and personnel as of Monday, it confirmed in a statement Tuesday. 

Of the 24 cases, 18 were found among new airport arrivals, while the remaining six involved people already living inside Beijing’s “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic staff, stakeholders and athletes from the public. 

Sixteen of the positive cases involved athletes or team officials, five of whom were already living inside the “closed loop” system. 

Since the official “closed-loop” system began on Jan. 23, 200 Olympics-related personnel and stakeholders have tested positive, 67 of those cases have involved athletes or team officials.

According to the committee, 466,852 Covid tests have now been administered inside the “closed loop” system since Jan. 23.

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion in women’s bobsled, announced in a social media post she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram post, she said she is in isolation and asymptomatic.

“Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also, incredibly rewarding, to be able to show that it can still be done. So many people, especially other moms from all walks of life, have been so supportive of my efforts to get back to the Olympics. It’s been an incredible wave of positivity that I’ve been riding to a while so I’m going to continue to do that," she wrote. "This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete.”

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this post

33 min ago

Pfizer expected to seek EUA for its Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 as soon as today

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak

Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration as soon as today for its Covid-19 vaccine for children age 6 months up to 5 years, a person familiar with the plan says. 

The company will ask the agency to grant emergency use authorization for a two-dose regimen of its product while continuing to test three doses in this younger age group, the person said. 

Pfizer was encouraged to seek authorization for the two doses by federal regulators, who hope it can be granted by late February. Waiting on data for three doses could extend the wait until March. 

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 5, and if authorized, this shot would be the first Covid-19 vaccine available for the youngest children. 

The timeline development was first reported by the Washington Post.

In December, Pfizer extended its vaccine in trial in younger children after two child-sized doses of the vaccine did not produce the expected immunity in the 2- to 5-year-olds, although it did so for the babies up to age 2. The company said it would "amend" the trial to add a third 3-microgram dose at least two months after the second.

A Pfizer spokesperson told CNN on Monday the company has not yet submitted a request to the FDA and said the company is “continuing to collect and analyze data from both two and three doses in our younger age cohort.” The US Food and Drug Administration has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

