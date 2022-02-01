The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

Beijing has sealed off some neighborhood blocks in its northern district over Covid-19 concerns, the city’s officials confirmed in a briefing on Sunday.

Residents in three blocks of the Anzhenli neighborhood in Beijing’s Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday and prohibited from leaving the neighborhood. One of the buildings in the locality was then designated a Covid-19 high-risk area, the municipal government said.

The Anzhenli neighborhood is just three kilometers from Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, which is the opening and closing ceremonies venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A neighborhood or building is designated a Covid-19 high-risk area if more than two cases are detected in it within 14 days, according to Standards for Classifying Risk Areas for Covid-19 in Beijing.

As of Monday, there are four Covid-19 high-risk areas and six Covid-19 medium-risk areas in Beijing, according to the municipal government.

On Monday, Beijing reported two local Covid-19 cases, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of reported Covid-19 cases in Beijing since Jan. 15 — when the city detected its first Omicron infection — to 110, according to a CNN tally of figures from the National Health Commission.