24 new Covid-19 cases detected among Olympics-related personnel

The Beijing Olympics Committee has identified 24 new Covid-19 infections among Olympic athletes and personnel as of Monday, it confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Of the 24 cases, 18 were found among new airport arrivals, while the remaining six involved people already living inside Beijing’s “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic staff, stakeholders and athletes from the public.

Sixteen of the positive cases involved athletes or team officials, five of whom were already living inside the “closed loop” system.

Since the official “closed-loop” system began on Jan. 23, 200 Olympics-related personnel and stakeholders have tested positive, 67 of those cases have involved athletes or team officials.

According to the committee, 466,852 Covid tests have now been administered inside the “closed loop” system since Jan. 23.

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion in women’s bobsled, announced in a social media post she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram post, she said she is in isolation and asymptomatic.

“Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also, incredibly rewarding, to be able to show that it can still be done. So many people, especially other moms from all walks of life, have been so supportive of my efforts to get back to the Olympics. It’s been an incredible wave of positivity that I’ve been riding to a while so I’m going to continue to do that," she wrote. "This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete.”

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this post