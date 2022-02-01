World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:17 p.m. ET, February 1, 2022
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Are you ready to get your young kids vaccinated for Covid-19? We want to hear from you

Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization from the FDA for their two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids age 6 months up to 5 years. 

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 5 and would be the first Covid-19 vaccine available for the youngest children. The companies are continuing to test a three-dose version of the vaccine in this younger age group.

Parents, are you ready to get your young kids vaccinated? Have you been avoiding activities out of fear your children would get Covid? What will the vaccine mean for your family?

Share your story with us in the form below:

CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht contributed reporting to this post. 

20 min ago

Pfizer and BioNTech submitting data to FDA following request for emergency use of vaccine for kids under 5

From CNN Health’s John Bonifield

Medical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have begun a rolling submission of data to the US Food and Drug Administration. The move comes at the FDA's request following Pfizer and BioNTech seeking emergency authorization for use of the Covid-19 vaccine for children less than five years old.

The two companies expect to complete the EUA submission in the coming days. Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech say that data on a third vaccine dose — when administered at least eight weeks after a second dose — is expected to be available within a few months. That data will also be shared with the FDA.

“Ultimately, we believe that three doses of the vaccine will be needed for children 6 months through 4 years of age to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer's Chairman and CEO, in a press release.

"If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” Bourla continued.

1 min ago

Washington State AG sues national Covid-19 testing company over test handling and "deceptive acts"

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Center for COVID Control (CCC), its testing lab, and two of its co-founders, alleging the company stored "tests in garbage bags," was operating without a license in multiple locations, and was "unfairly and deceptively" collecting customers' insurance information .   

CNN has reached out to CCC for comment.  

Center for COVID Control an Illinois-based company says it offers more than 275 "convenient" testing locations nationwide. The company describes itself on its website as a "distinctive organization applying the highest level of service in the fight" against Covid-19. 

The suit, filed in King County Superior Court, says that the company, "engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in violation of the Consumer Protection Act."    

The Consumer Protection Act helps protect people from "Unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce" according to the Washington state legislature.    

According to the suit, the company, "frequently failed to report any test results at all, causing potentially COVID-19 free individuals to isolate and miss work, travel, and time with loved ones unnecessarily." The lawsuit also alleges the company provided “often inaccurate” test results.   

More background: In January, CCC announced it would be pausing operations from Jan. 14 until Jan. 22, because “unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals.” 

The company recently extended its pause of operations and didn't say when it would reopen.   

"CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity," the pause extension news release said. "CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate."   

Prior to closing, the company had "at least 13 testing sites in Washington" the suit said. The company only had a license to operate in one of those locations, the suit added.    

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner," Aleya Siyaj, CCC co-founder and CEO, previously said in a news release. "Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments.
31 min ago

Former FDA chief says Covid-19 restrictions should be removed when circumstances improve

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration and current Pfizer board member, said the US should begin to think about how to withdraw Covd-19 restrictions as the pandemic situation improves. 

“We can't be in this perpetual state of public health emergency, and as conditions improve, we should lift the mask mandates,” he said, adding that restrictions should first be relaxed in schools “so children can have as normal of a school year as they can for what remains left in the school year.”

Gottlieb spoke to Dr. Marc Siegel on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports.”

He acknowledged the hesitation around lifting mandates but said, “we need to lean in and remove these things as circumstances improve as aggressively as we put them in place.”

15 min ago

Pfizer and BioNTech seeking emergency use authorization from FDA for Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children age 6 months up to 5 years, the companies said Tuesday.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 5, and if authorized, this shot would be the first Covid-19 vaccine available for the youngest children. The companies are continuing to test a three-dose version of the vaccine in this younger age group.

In December, Pfizer extended its vaccine in trial in younger children after two child-sized doses of the vaccine did not produce the expected immunity in the 2- to 5-year-olds, although it did so for the babies up to age 2.

For people age 12 and older, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dose is 30 micrograms of vaccine, and for kids ages 5 to 11, it was stepped down to 10 micrograms. The dose for the youngest children is even lower – 3 micrograms a dose.

CNN reported earlier on Tuesday that Pfizer was encouraged to seek authorization for the two-dose vaccine by federal regulators, who hope the EUA can be granted by late February. Waiting on data for three doses could extend the wait until March. 

“If the goal of the vaccine is to get baseline immunity in the kids – to prevent really bad outcomes and you're really not using the vaccine as a tool to prevent infection in the first place – two doses could do that," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member, said on CBS on Sunday. "I think that may be why federal health officials are rethinking this.”

1 hr 36 min ago

About 3 in 10 parents say they'll get their child under 5 vaccinated against Covid "right away," survey finds

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

If the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is authorized for children younger than 5, about 3 in 10 parents say, they will take their child in that age group to get the shot "right away," a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey finds.

The findings, released Tuesday, are up somewhat from 1 in 5 in July.

The KFF survey was conducted via telephone between January 11 and 23 and included 1,536 adults living in the United States.

Pfizer is expected to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration as soon as today for its coronavirus vaccine for children age 6 months to 5 years, a person familiar with the plan tells CNN.

2 hr 9 min ago

Canadian province of Quebec drops plans to tax the unvaccinated

From CNN’s Paula Newton

Citing concerns about dividing people and straining their mental health, Quebec’s premier said his province would scrap any attempt to tax people who haven’t gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations, as his government proposed just weeks ago. 

“I have to make sure that I protect the health of Quebecers, but I have also to protect the peace in our society,” said Quebec Premier François Legault during a news conference in Quebec City on Tuesday.

Legault acknowledged that it seemed his government’s proposal to charge the unvaccinated a “health contribution” yearly for refusing the get the shots had already increased the number of people booking first-time vaccinations, but he said it was time to abandon the idea.

“In the last week or so there’s an increase in the reaction of people, they are angry more than ever,” he said. “I don’t like to see Quebecers divided like we’re seeing.”

Legault underscored that Quebecers have been quite compliant, generally adhering to public health measures, and the province now has some of the highest vaccination rates in the world. 

He added that balancing mental and physical health was tough and said he is taking people’s frustration and anger with health restrictions into consideration.

Track global vaccinations here.

3 hr 45 min ago

Study: In Omicron wave, ​unvaccinated in LA County 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

A new study published Tuesday found unvaccinated people continue to face higher rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization than those who are fully vaccinated or vaccinated and boosted, even when the Omicron variant became predominant. 

Using Covid-19 surveillance and California immunization registry data, researchers with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found that when the Delta variant dominated, unvaccinated people were 12.3 times more likely to be infected and 83 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than those who were fully vaccinated and boosted. 

When Omicron dominated, “age-adjusted incidence and hospitalization rates increased in all groups, irrespective of vaccination status, compared with rates during the Delta predominant period,” researchers wrote. 

But under both variants, cases and hospitalization rates were highest among the unvaccinated and lowest among people who were vaccinated and boosted.

During the Omicron wave, unvaccinated people were two times as likely to be infected and 5.3 times as likely to be hospitalized as people who were fully vaccinated, and 3.6 times as likely to be infected and 23 times as likely to be hospitalized as people fully vaccinated and boosted. 

More on the study: Data were collected from Nov. 7, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022 and pulled from more than 400,000 positive cases in Los Angeles County, California, by residents who reported in this timeframe. Vaccination data were not available for Los Angeles County residents who were infected but vaccinated outside the state, which the study authors said could have represented in an underestimate of risk in unvaccinated people.

Researchers also looked into in-hospital outcomes like intensive care unit admissions.

“Admission to intensive care units (ICUs), intubation for mechanical ventilation, and death were more likely to occur among unvaccinated persons than among fully vaccinated persons without or with a booster,” the researchers wrote. In unvaccinated people, 0.5% were admitted to the ICU, compared to 0.12% of people fully vaccinated and 0.08% of people fully vaccinated and boosted. 

1 hr 1 min ago

"Now is not the time to lift everything all at once," WHO experts say about Covid-19 restrictions

From CNN's Anokhi Saklecha

People walking in Apenrade, Denmark on Tuesday.
People walking in Apenrade, Denmark on Tuesday. (Axel Heimken/picture alliance/Getty Images)

In the last seven days, more than 22 million Covid-19 cases have been reported to the World Health Organization, largely driven by the Omicron variant, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19, said in a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

While some countries, including Denmark, are beginning to lift all Covid-19 restrictions, WHO urges caution to others following suit.

“Countries [like Denmark] are able to put themselves in a position to make a decision like this because they have very high background levels of vaccination. And countries in this situation get more choices,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme.

“The problem is everyone is on a different part of the slopes of this pandemic mountain,” he said. “So please don’t just follow blindly what every other country is doing. Chart your own path.”

“I think all countries will find a way out," Ryan said. "So we should be celebrating when countries get to another stage of disease control, but at the same time being cautious and know that not all paths are straight."

“Many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron,” Van Kerkhove said. “So now is not the time to lift everything all at once. We have always urged caution in applying interventions as well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by piece.”

"We have no one-solution-fits-all, but we are urging countries to continue to use the tools at hand to reduce the spread as well as reduced morbidity and mortality from this virus," she said. 

Here's how the Danish people reacted to no more Covid-19 restrictions: