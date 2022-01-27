The Beijing Olympics Committee reported 23 new Covid-19 cases related to the Winter Games on Thursday.

Fifteen of those cases tested positive upon arrival at Chinese airport customs and eight were found in people already inside the closed-loop system. All of the cases were reported in Olympics-related personnel.

On Thursday, 20 delegations and about 360 more people are expected to arrive into Beijing ahead of the Games, which begin on Feb. 4. So far, more than 4,000 people have arrived, including 415 international athletes and officials and 3,631 Olympics-related personnel.

Of the 4,046 arrivals so far, 129 cases of Covid-19 have been reported, including those who were found at arrival and those detected within the closed loop.

At least 50 cases have been found within the closed loop since Jan. 4. It has not been specified if any of these closed-loop cases were in recent arrivals or if any local transmission occurred.