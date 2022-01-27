World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Latest on the Omicron variant

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Upcoming

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:37 a.m. ET, January 27, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

Beijing Olympic Committee reports 23 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Winter Games

From CNN's Beijing Bureau 

The Beijing Olympics Committee reported 23 new Covid-19 cases related to the Winter Games on Thursday.

Fifteen of those cases tested positive upon arrival at Chinese airport customs and eight were found in people already inside the closed-loop system. All of the cases were reported in Olympics-related personnel. 

On Thursday, 20 delegations and about 360 more people are expected to arrive into Beijing ahead of the Games, which begin on Feb. 4. So far, more than 4,000 people have arrived, including 415 international athletes and officials and 3,631 Olympics-related personnel.

Of the 4,046 arrivals so far, 129 cases of Covid-19 have been reported, including those who were found at arrival and those detected within the closed loop.

At least 50 cases have been found within the closed loop since Jan. 4. It has not been specified if any of these closed-loop cases were in recent arrivals or if any local transmission occurred.

1 min ago

Maryland county school CEO suggests mask requirements in classrooms won't go away anytime soon

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

The head of one of the largest school systems in United States indicated this week that she doesn't see an end to mask requirements in the classroom anytime soon.

“I have not been thinking about a maskless classroom,” Monica Goldson, the CEO of Maryland's Prince George’s County public schools said at an event Monday, according to video of the remarks from CNN affiliate WJLA. “The only classroom I’ve been thinking about is one where teaching and learning takes place from the time the kids walk in until the time they leave.”

“I think this is how our life will be for a minute, and we’re showing that we’re adaptable and we can make whatever necessary changes so that we can keep our students learning and safe," she said. 

Goldson said there’s no “magic number” for student vaccinations that will signal shifting away from mitigation measures.

“We'll continue to do what we know is safe and that’s to wear a mask in our classroom," she added. 

In a statement to CNN Wednesday, the school district said it is “hopeful for a time when Covid-19 is no longer an issue and does not impact our day-to-day operations.”

“PGCPS will continue to make health and safety decisions, including the wearing of masks, in collaboration with our County health partners and after review of CDC guidance,” the statement said.
“For now, the data tells us that continued mask-wearing in our schools and offices is necessary. Our mask requirement will remain in place," the statement said. 

More than 136,000 students attend public school in the suburban DC county, placing it among the 20 largest school districts nationally. 

14 min ago

South Korea reports record number of Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo

South Korea reported 14,518 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily cases since the pandemic began, according to data released Wednesday by the country’s health agency. 

On Wednesday, the country reported 13,012 new daily infections. 

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the spread of the Omicron variant has “begun in full force” and the country will focus on reducing severe cases and deaths. 

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 777,497, with 350 considered critically ill. The death toll is at 6,654, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 85.6% of the population has been fully vaccinated with 50.7% of the population having received a booster shot, according to the KDCA on Thursday.

Follow how many people have been vaccinated: Tracking Covid-19 vaccinations worldwide