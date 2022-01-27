EU regulators approve Paxlovid antiviral pill for those at risk of severe Covid-19

(Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Policies in home- and center-based child care programs that require children over age 2 to wear a mask may be lowering their risk of closing due to Covid-19, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study found that programs that adopted a child masking policy early lowered the risk of closure because of Covid-19 by 13%, and those that stuck with it for a year had a 14% lower risk of closure.

To conduct the study, researchers at multiple departments at Yale and Columbia universities examined data from more than 6,000 child care programs in the US. Baseline data was collected in May and June 2020, and then followup data was collected in May and June 2021.

“Early adoption of child masking in May to June 2020 was associated with a 13% reduction in Covid-19–related childcare program closures during the 1-year follow-up,” the authors wrote.

“Continued endorsement of child masking at both the May to June 2020 and May to June 2021 timepoints was associated with a 14% reduction in Covid-19 childcare closures when controlling for other risk mitigation strategies, such as social distancing, symptom screening, outside drop-off, and temperature monitoring,” they added.

The use of a six-foot distancing program was not associated with a reduced risk of closure at baseline, but programs that continued with the policy saw a 7% reduction in closure risk.

Over the course of the study, programs that required child masking increased from 8.6% of the study population during the baseline sample to 32.7% a year later. Just over 6% of programs studied required masking at both survey points.

“Most childcare professionals who affirmed child masking also reported their program engaged in multiple other risk mitigation behaviors consistent with this comprehensive approach,” the authors wrote.

“Surprisingly, we did not find an association between adult masking alone and the prevention of Covid-19–related childcare closures. One possible explanation is that programs that did not endorse strict masking policies were less concerned about Covid-19 in general and less likely to close when there were Covid-19 exposures or cases in the program,” according to the authors.

The study noted that while some concerns have been voiced over the social and developmental impacts of masking on young children, “how quickly children adapt and recognize other emotional cues, such a body language, is not known.”