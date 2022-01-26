Fauci expected to discuss universal coronavirus vaccine at White House briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said he will discuss efforts toward a universal coronavirus vaccine at an upcoming White House briefing, according to pre-recorded comments scheduled to air Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” with Dr. Marc Siegel.

“There's a big effort, and I'm gonna be talking about this tomorrow at the White House press conference is the efforts that we're putting in to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine, which is gonna be multiphasic," he said.

"It's not gonna be trying to get a vaccine against all the coronaviruses all at once, but start with a vaccine that covers all the different variants of SARS CoV2. And then get a pan-sarbecovirus, which includes SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 ... a lot of activity that's going on in that regard,” Fauci said.

The White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m ET.