The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:59 a.m. ET, January 26, 2022
3 hr 54 min ago

Fauci expected to discuss universal coronavirus vaccine at White House briefing

From CNN’s Katherine Dillinger and John Bonifield

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said he will discuss efforts toward a universal coronavirus vaccine at an upcoming White House briefing, according to pre-recorded comments scheduled to air Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” with Dr. Marc Siegel.

“There's a big effort, and I'm gonna be talking about this tomorrow at the White House press conference is the efforts that we're putting in to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine, which is gonna be multiphasic," he said.

"It's not gonna be trying to get a vaccine against all the coronaviruses all at once, but start with a vaccine that covers all the different variants of SARS CoV2. And then get a pan-sarbecovirus, which includes SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 ... a lot of activity that's going on in that regard,” Fauci said.

The White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m ET.