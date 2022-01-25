JUST IN: Pfizer and BioNTech begin clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine

London's Metropolitan Police say they are investigating a "number of events" at Downing Street and Whitehall over the pandemic amid claims of Covid rule-breaking at the heart of the UK government.

Officers were looking into potential offenses after being given information by the team investigating a number of alleged parties, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Tuesday.

"As a result firstly of information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," she told the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under immense pressure over alleged summer garden parties and Christmas gatherings held in Downing Street when the rest of the country was under strict Covid restrictions.

The latest revelation came to light Monday when a Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson celebrated his birthday with a gathering at his official residence in June 2020 while the UK was in its first Covid-19 lockdown.

Under Covid-19 restrictions at the time, indoor gatherings were not allowed, with people permitted only to meet outside in groups of up to six people.

Dick's announcement of an investigation is the latest twist in the weeks-long scandal, which has seen Johnson's approval ratings plunge and growing discontent among some in his ruling Conservative Party, who believe the Prime Minister is becoming a liability.

