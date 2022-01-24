World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:25 a.m. ET, January 24, 2022
1 min ago

Beijing Olympic Committee lowers Covid-19 testing threshold ahead of winter games

From CNN’s Bex Wright and Sophie Jeong

The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities have lowered the threshold for producing a negative Covid-19 test for participants arriving to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics, according to a statement issued Sunday by Beijing 2022.

The threshold for the Cycle Threshold (CT) value, which provides information on how much viral genetic material is in a sample, has been lowered from 40 to 35, according to Beijing 2022. This makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test as generally, higher CT values indicate reduced infectiousness. 

Also, effective immediately for airport testing and screening testing, participants whose PCR results have a CT value greater than or equal to 35 will be managed in the same way as a close contact for seven days and will not generate any close contacts. Previously, if a person had a CT value of 35-40 and was symptomatic, that person would be transferred to a hospital; if asymptomatic, that person would be transferred to an isolation facility.

Additionally, if the positive participant spends 10 days or more in isolation, then the participant can be released if they are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms and the PCR results have a CT value of greater than or equal to 35 for the past three days, Beijing 2022 said. Previously, a person needed two negative tests prior to re-entering the closed loop.

Lastly, the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact is reduced from 14 days to seven days, the statement read. During that period, testing will be carried out twice daily, according to Beijing 2022.

At least 72 positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in China among personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and all of them are non-athletes, according to another statement from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics on Sunday.

 

1 min ago

China's Xi’an starts to lift lockdown as Beijing’s cases continue to rise

From CNN’s Beijing Bureau

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi’an is beginning to lift some of its Covid-19 restrictions starting Monday, local authorities announced in a statement published online.

The Covid-19 risk-level for the whole city will be reduced to low level, according to the Xi’an city government. All shopping malls, supermarkets and stores will resume their business, while tourist attractions, theaters and other public venues will reopen with regulations.

Public transportation, including taxis, buses, subways and ride-sharing services will also be fully resumed, the authorities said. People can also leave the city with just a green QR code that is obtained by filling out a health questionnaire.

The city went into a strict lockdown on Dec. 23 on its estimated 13 million residents. Xi’an reported a total 2,053 locally transmitted cases in this round of surge, the city’s municipal government announced on Saturday.

The lockdown in Xi’an is the second longest lockdown among all megacities in China. The city of Wuhan had the longest, which had its second-year anniversary of its lockdown on Sunday.

1 min ago

Six new Covid-19 cases connected to Beijing Olympics

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Six new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed among personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to a statement from the Beijing Olympics Committee on Monday.

Of the new cases, four were new arrivals who tested positive at Chinese customs before entering the closed loop on Sunday. The other two were Olympics-related personnel already inside the closed loop.

Of the four positive cases found among arrivals at customs, one was an athlete or an official, and three others were Olympics-related personnel, the statement read.

The committee also said a total of 35 people have tested positive inside the close loop since Jan. 4, and 43 tested positive at customs since Jan. 4.

So far, 529 international athletes and officials and 376 Olympics-related personnel have arrived in Beijing. Health authorities have conducted 38,441 tests on those inside the close loop, including Chinese and foreign personnel, according to the committee.

So far, there have been 3,220 total arrivals including athletes, officials and media, according to the official "My 2022" app for accredited staff.

2 min ago

Beijing orders people who purchased fever and cough medicine to get Covid-19 tested

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

In their latest effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 before the Olympics, Beijing authorities have ordered people who have purchased fever and cough medicine within the past 14 days to get tested for the virus within 72 hours, disrupting people's travel plans ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday.

Those who fail to get tested will be prevented from traveling, visiting restaurants or going to public places using the city's health app, which is required to enter restaurants, public spaces, and for public transportation and taxis.

To purchase these medicines in person or online, customers will also be required to take a Covid-19 test within three days and register their information with the pharmacy, in addition to the required health app.

The policy has already sparked backlash on Chinese social media with users complaining the measures are preventing them from traveling ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday and has resulted in long Covid-19 lines.

On Monday, Beijing reported nine new locally transmitted cases, including seven symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases, municipal authorities announced Monday. All infections were found in the southwestern Fengtai district, where mass testing began Sunday.

Thirteen buildings in the district were put into lockdown, banning residents from leaving their homes for at least 21 days. Another six neighborhoods are also being "strictly controlled," barring residents from leaving the neighborhoods for at least 14 days, officials announced Monday.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the Winter Olympics, the city has reported a total of 52 local infections in recent weeks, of which 46 are the Delta variant.

5 min ago

LAUSD requiring non-cloth face coverings for students and staff starting today

From CNN's Stella Chan

Starting today, students and staff in the nation’s second largest school district will be required to wear non-cloth masks that have a nose wire, including while participating in athletic activities, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced.

Schools will provide surgical style masks for students and employees who need them and they can only be removed while eating and drinking, according to an LAUSD news release.

Weekly testing for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will continue at least through February. Those identified as close contacts will be allowed to remain on campus as long as they are asymptomatic and participate in weekly testing.

“In-school cases rates dropped 7% since our baseline testing and current rates of students and staff are half of those in the general community due to the safety measures in place,” said Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly in a news release. “We continue to be diligent and agile in creating the safest learning environments,” she said of the adjustment in Covid-19 protocols.

 

11 min ago

