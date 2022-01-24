The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities have lowered the threshold for producing a negative Covid-19 test for participants arriving to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics, according to a statement issued Sunday by Beijing 2022.

The threshold for the Cycle Threshold (CT) value, which provides information on how much viral genetic material is in a sample, has been lowered from 40 to 35, according to Beijing 2022. This makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test as generally, higher CT values indicate reduced infectiousness.

Also, effective immediately for airport testing and screening testing, participants whose PCR results have a CT value greater than or equal to 35 will be managed in the same way as a close contact for seven days and will not generate any close contacts. Previously, if a person had a CT value of 35-40 and was symptomatic, that person would be transferred to a hospital; if asymptomatic, that person would be transferred to an isolation facility.

Additionally, if the positive participant spends 10 days or more in isolation, then the participant can be released if they are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms and the PCR results have a CT value of greater than or equal to 35 for the past three days, Beijing 2022 said. Previously, a person needed two negative tests prior to re-entering the closed loop.

Lastly, the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact is reduced from 14 days to seven days, the statement read. During that period, testing will be carried out twice daily, according to Beijing 2022.

At least 72 positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in China among personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and all of them are non-athletes, according to another statement from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics on Sunday.