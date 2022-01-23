World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, January 23, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

72 Covid-19 cases reported among personnel related to Beijing Olympics

From CNN's Yong Xiong and Hamdi Alkhshali

At least 72 positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in China among personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and all of them are non-athletes, according to a statement by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics on Sunday. 

The statement said 39 positive cases had been confirmed following airport PCR tests among 2,586 Olympic-related arrivals who entered China at the airport from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22.

In the “closed-loop” system during the same time, 33 confirmed positive cases had been detected from personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing who were not athletes or team officials, the statement said.

Chinese authorities have implemented a “closed loop system,” a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city, for the Winter Olympics to limit the spread of infection.

“All Olympic-related personnel who entered China and Games staffs implement closed-loop management. They are completely separated from the outside society,” the statement said.

As of Jan 22: A total of 171 athletes and team officials have arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, and none have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

In addition, no athlete inside the Olympics closed-loop system has tested positive since Jan. 4 as well.

 

 

40 min ago

New Mexico state employees — including the governor — to sub in classrooms amid staffing shortages

A new program in New Mexico is streamlining the process to allow state workers and National Guard members to work as substitute teachers and aides as staffing shortages caused by the Omicron variant continue — and that includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor said that the state has been "woefully short" on educators, so she and others are stepping in.

"States and governments have had to turn on a dime during the pandemic to stand up systems, to provide support to any of our critical, crucial, basic services. There aren't any other options," she said in a CNN interview.

She thinks she'll be placed in an elementary school next week.

The governor said that those participating in the program must go through a background check and safety course beforehand.

"I'm feeling very good about this effort, and the goal is to keep schools open and to support educators, parents and students through the worst of Omicron," she said.

So far, there are 50 National Guard members and 50 state employees taking part, and schools decide where they are placed in classrooms.

"The whole goal is certainly not to interrupt the qualified experienced work that is required in our public schools — but just to shore them up to stay open. And I hope maybe that it'll stay as we develop a pipeline. The whole point here is to really support ... hospitals, health care workers, child care workers and schools," Grisham said.