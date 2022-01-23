The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

At least 72 positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in China among personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and all of them are non-athletes, according to a statement by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics on Sunday.

The statement said 39 positive cases had been confirmed following airport PCR tests among 2,586 Olympic-related arrivals who entered China at the airport from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22.

In the “closed-loop” system during the same time, 33 confirmed positive cases had been detected from personnel related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing who were not athletes or team officials, the statement said.

Chinese authorities have implemented a “closed loop system,” a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city, for the Winter Olympics to limit the spread of infection.

“All Olympic-related personnel who entered China and Games staffs implement closed-loop management. They are completely separated from the outside society,” the statement said.

As of Jan 22: A total of 171 athletes and team officials have arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, and none have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

In addition, no athlete inside the Olympics closed-loop system has tested positive since Jan. 4 as well.