The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

No foreign athletes that have arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to Beijing 2022's media team.

"If any athlete tests positive for Covid-19, he/she will be reported and managed according to relevant requirements," the media team told CNN Saturday.

The team did not say whether any other Olympic personnel outside of athletes had tested positive. CNN has requested this information but has not heard back.

As of Friday: More than 2,000 participants have arrived in Beijing, including athletes, officials, members of the IOC and media, according to the official app for the Beijing Winter Games.

To limit the spread of infection, Beijing is sealing the entire Games inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city. Thousands of Chinese volunteers and staff have already spent days, if not weeks, inside the closed-loop.

The trial run of the closed-loop system started on Jan. 4, according to Beijing 2022. The Olympic Games are set to officially begin on Feb. 4.