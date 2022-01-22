Fauci on timeline for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5: "We just don't know"

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on January 11, in Washington, DC. (Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci clarified his remarks about the timeline for a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying, “we just don’t know.”

"We do know that the data are being collected by the companies who will submit it to the FDA and the FDA will make a judgment based on the safety and efficacy," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday evening. "When I said it could be within a month or two or three we really don't know and I think when people push you, give an estimate of what you think. I hope in the next few months but I don't know for sure, Wolf."

Fauci said he is not privy to the information that companies will submit to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

"I can't give you a month, whether it's February or March, April or whenever," Fauci added. "We just don't know and that's just the reality."