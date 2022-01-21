World
Covid-19 latest

Ukraine-Russia tensions

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:53 a.m. ET, January 21, 2022
23 min ago

Covid-19 detected in recent Beijing Winter Olympic arrivals

From CNN's Selina Wang, Bex Wright and Alex Stambaugh

Cases of Covid-19 have been detected in recent arrivals into Beijing for the upcoming Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The positivity of arrivals testing is 1.53% and for regular screening testing inside the closed loop 0.02%," the statement said, adding that no infection has occurred within the closed loop.

"All cases so far are within five days of arrival and are therefore assessed as being imported (contracted prior to arrival in Beijing)," it said.

As of Wednesday 11:38 p.m. local time, around 1,800 people had arrived in Beijing for the Games, including Olympics athletes, officials and other members of IOC and media, according to the official Beijing Olympics app for those accredited to the Games.

In total, nearly 11,000 people are expected to arrive. More than a fifth of those arrivals are expected by the end of Friday, according to the app.

"In a fully vaccinated population with daily PCR testing, the chance of an individual becoming infectious before testing positive in screening testing is almost zero," the statement said.

Entry into the closed loop system requires all arrivals — including officials, athletes and media — to test negative twice before flying into Beijing.

Incoming travelers will also be tested on arrival and every day once in the closed loop.

If a person tests positive and is symptomatic, that person will be transferred to a hospital; if asymptomatic, that person will be transferred to an isolation facility. A person will need two negative tests prior to re-entering the closed loop.

If deemed a close contact, a person could be subject to enhanced daily testing and countermeasure policies.

"All data to date provides confidence that daily PCR testing combined with the isolation and close contact policies in place means that the closed loop is very safe and there are no infectious participants within it," the IOC added.

The cycle threshold (CT) values, which provide information on how much viral genetic material is in a sample, are also being evaluated. Generally, higher CT values indicate reduced infectiousness. The maximum CT value for a sample to be assessed as positive is 40, according to the IOC.

It also said Beijing 2022 is finalizing a process to shorten approval time for athletes and officials who had a positive Covid-19 infection in the 30 days prior to get access to the country.

Like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all attendees to the Beijing Winter Olympics have been issued a comprehensive IOC playbook laying out the Games' recent Covid-19 countermeasures and requirements.

1 hr 6 min ago

White House officially launches hotline to request at-home tests

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

US residents can now order free at-home coronavirus tests from the federal government by phone after the White House opened a hotline on Friday to accept test orders, White House officials said.

People can now call 800-232-0233 to request four at-home tests per household, expanding access to the free at-home testing program for those who do not have internet access. It is the second service available via that hotline, which also provides information on local coronavirus vaccination sites.

The expanded hotline began accepting calls on Friday morning, days after the Biden administration launched the Covidtests.gov where people can enter their mailing address and order four rapid, at-home tests.

"Today, our call line to get free, at home tests launches," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz tweeted. "We've piloted it centering equity and the line will be accessible in multiple languages. This is just one more way we're making free, at home tests available."

The White House has said tests are expected to ship in about seven to 12 days after they are requested.

41 min ago

Adele postpones her Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19 among her crew and other delays

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Singer Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, one day before it was set to kick off, saying Covid-19 has rendered it impossible to move forward.

In a tearful video posted to Instagram, an apologetic Adele said her team "tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said. "Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted."

Adele's series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was set to begin Friday, Jan. 21 and go through April 16.

Tickets were made available in December, with record-breaking sales.

"And I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she said. "And I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled, again."

The "Hello" singer said dates would be rescheduled.

"It's been impossible. We've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready," she said. "I'm really sorry."