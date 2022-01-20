World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:45 a.m. ET, January 20, 2022
3 min ago

Some officials say states are having a hard time getting Covid-19 tests as the federal testing plan rolls out

From CNN's Amanda Watts, Jacqueline Howard and Gabe Cohen

Covid-19 at home test kits are seen at Davies Pharmacy in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 5. (Julie Vennitti Botos/USA Today Network)

Some states say they are having a difficult time getting their hands on rapid Covid-19 tests following the US federal government's plan to send at-home test kits to households across the country.

"We did order millions more and we're expecting a huge shipment this week and all of our vendors called us late Friday to say that the White House's announcement on Friday had frozen all the orders and that they were taking all the tests that were going to go to us and the other states," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Wednesday at the end of his annual budget announcement.

Hogan said he raised the issue "pretty forcefully" on a call with the White House earlier this week. "Multiple other governors, both parties, agreed that they were having the same problem and we're trying to get the White House to address it," he said. 

The White House is disputing this claim.

“We have not taken a single contract away from anyone," a senior administration official told CNN Thursday morning, explaining that there is a stipulation in contracts the federal government is signing that procurements cannot interrupt or interference with other federal, state or commercial orders for over-the-counter tests.

Instead, the official cited a fast-moving situation where states and the federal government are both actively trying to secure tests as a reason for the confusion and miscommunication.

In Ohio, Charles Patterson, Clark County Ohio Combined Health District Commissioner, told CNN on Thursday that the county will run out of free at-home test kits today after the state health department cut off their supply days ago because the manufacturer couldn’t fill their order. The state didn’t specify why, but Patterson said, “It doesn't take much to put two and two together," as it timed out as the federal government was ramping up supply of the same brand of tests.

Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told CNN on Thursday that "we have heard some states are not getting their full supplies," but he added that the US Department of Health and Human Services has said "states should hold suppliers accountable, as the federal contracts required suppliers to prioritize existing orders before selling to the federal program."

Additionally, “the White House assured that the new testing supplies were separate supplies from the standard chain and would not disrupt existing orders or future orders," Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Thursday.

President Biden announced his plan to make half a billion Covid-19 rapid tests available to Americans by mail last month as the Omicron variant surges across the US. The website where households can order their tests launched this week.

"The new program to mail tests out to people directly — they didn't produce any new tests, they just took all the tests off the shelf that we were supposed to get on trucks to come here," Hogan said.

Tom Inglesby, senior adviser to the White House's Covid-19 response team, rebutted Hogan’s claim during a call with reporters, including The Washington Post.

The federal program to distribute the tests "is specifically not allowed, by contract, to take away tests from state governments or U.S. commercial operations," Inglesby said. "By contract, that program cannot interfere with state, local or U.S. commercial operations."

43 min ago

American and United airlines warn of reduced demand due to Omicron

From CNN’s Chris Isidore

(Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Both American Airlines and United Airlines reported better-than-expected financial results, despite problems brought on by the Omicron surge during the holiday travel period. However, both said they expect problems from the variant early this year.

American, the nation's largest airline, lost $921 million in the quarter, excluding special items. That was less than the $1.2 billion forecast by analysts, and less than half the $2.2 billion it lost in the fourth quarter of 2020, before Covid-19 vaccines were widely available.

Its revenue reached $9.4 billion — more than double the $4 billion of a year earlier.

More impressively, it was down only 17% from the revenue it posted in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic started hurting air travel. But the company said that the revenue this quarter will be down 20% to 22% compared to the first quarter of 2019, as the surge in Omicron eats into demand for flights.

United reported a loss of $520 million excluding special items, which was also better than $700 million loss forecast by analysts. It was also a significant improvement from the $2.1 billion it lost a year ago.

But the airline said it was pulling back on its early 2022 schedule due to softness in bookings with the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by Omicron. It said it now expects to have less passenger capacity on its flights in 2022 than in 2019, rather than the increased capacity it had previously forecast. It said the new cuts in its schedule reflected "the impact of the Omicron spike on demand."

"While Omicron is impacting near-term demand, we remain optimistic about the spring and excited about the summer and beyond," said CEO Scott Kirby.

All airlines had challenges in the last two weeks of 2021 and early 2022 from thousands of flights being canceled due to a significant number of their staff members calling off sick with Omicron and bad winter weather. Last week, Delta reported those cancellations cost it $80 million in just the last two weeks of 2021.

Neither American nor United broke out a cost of their own cancellations.

2 hr 18 min ago

Africa registers first "significant" drop in Covid-19 cases since start of Omicron-fueled wave, WHO says

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

Africa has registered the first "significant" drop in weekly Covid-19 cases since the start of the Omicron-fueled fourth wave, the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa said Thursday, adding that the impact of the latest peak has been "moderate."

New Covid cases fell by 20% in the week until Jan. 16, while deaths dropped by 8%, WHO Africa said in a statement.

"The decrease in deaths is still small and further monitoring is needed, but if the trend continues the surge in deaths will also be the shortest reported so far during this pandemic," according to the statement.

“While the acceleration, peak and decline of this wave have been unmatched, its impact has been moderate, and Africa is emerging with fewer deaths and lower hospitalizations. But the continent has yet to turn the tables on this pandemic,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said.

Moeti warned that as long as the virus continues to circulate, "further pandemic waves are inevitable."

"Africa must not only broaden vaccinations, but also gain increased and equitable access to critical COVID-19 therapeutics to save lives and effectively combat this pandemic," she said.  

1 hr 16 min ago

Austria to become first European country to vote on a national vaccine mandate

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt and Claudia Otto

Austria is set to become the first European country to vote on a national Covid-19 vaccine mandate on Thursday. 

The mandate, drawn up by the government, applies to all citizens aged 18 and over in the country. Pregnant women, people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months and individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are exempt from the proposed mandate, according to a draft of the bill. 

Austrian lawmakers are expected to vote on the mandate in the Austrian parliament in Vienna at around 8 a.m. ET Thursday. 

The vaccine mandate — first announced by the Austrian government in November — is intended to significantly reduce the impact of future Covid-19 waves on the country's health system and prevent further lockdowns.

The government intends to introduce the vaccine mandate in three stages starting Feb. 1. 

From Feb. 1 to March 15, every Austrian household would be informed of the new law and the free vaccination offer, according to the Austrian Health Ministry. 

Starting March 15, Austrian police would begin carrying out compliance checks. Unvaccinated people will then face a penalty of up to $685 (600 euros) if they do not possess a vaccine certificate or show proof of exemption from vaccination. Unvaccinated people will be reminded to get vaccinated, with so called ''reminder dates.''

As part of phase three, these reminder dates would be followed by ''vaccine dates,'' which are deadlines to get vaccinated. Those who do not comply may be fined up to four times a year, with a maximum fine of up to $4,000 (3,600 euros). The fine may be waived, however, if a person gets vaccinated within two weeks of receiving the penalty notice. 

About 72% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.

Correction: An earlier version of this post included the wrong figure for the phase three fine. The maximum amount for the fine would be $4,000 (3,600 euros).

2 hr 30 min ago

NIH no longer recommends Eli Lilly or Regeneron monoclonal antibodies in its Covid-19 treatment guidelines

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

The National Institutes of Health Covid-19 treatment guidelines no longer recommend the use of two authorized monoclonal antibody treatments for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 due to their diminished effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

The two monoclonal antibody treatments no longer recommended are Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab.

“Because Omicron has become the dominant VOC in the United States and real-time testing to identify rare, non-Omicron variants is not routinely available, the Panel recommends against using bamlanivimab plus etesevimab or casirivimab plus imdevimab (AIII),” said the updated NIH guidelines, published Wednesday.

NIH is still recommending the use of GlaxoSmithKline’s monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, as a single IV infusion administered as soon as it can be within 10 days of symptoms appearing for those over the age of 12.

“The Omicron VOC has become the dominant variant in the United States and is predicted to have markedly reduced susceptibility to bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and casirivimab plus imdevimab,” said the NIH statement. “In vitro studies indicate that sotrovimab remains active against the Omicron VOC.”

In December, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the US Food and Drug Administration paused allocations of the Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibodies as data showed it was unlikely they would help against Omicron.

1 hr 20 min ago

Minnesota AG sues testing providers for allegedly failing to deliver results and giving falsified results

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a company and its associated clinical laboratory, which was allegedly providing Covid-19 testing but failed to deliver test results or delivered untimely, falsified test results.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Hennepin County district court, alleges that the Minnesota Department of Health received complaints after people were tested for Covid-19 at pop-up testing sites around Minnesota operated by Center for Covid Control reported never receiving their rapid antigen test or PCR test results from the company’s associated lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, or received results much later than the time the companies promised.

In other instances, the lawsuit alleges, some people reported receiving results that were “riddled with inaccurate and false information including listing the wrong test type and false dates and times for when samples were collected from consumers” while other people received negative Covid-19 test results when they hadn’t even submitted samples to be tested.

The suit claims the companies violated Minnesota’s consumer protection laws, including instructing their employees to tell people who called about late test results that the results were coming in 24 hours, “even if the employees had no idea where the sample was or if the lab,” and to “falsely tell consumers that the test result had been inconclusive and that they needed to take another test,” if they called multiple times.

CNN did not immediately receive a response from the two Illinois-based companies, Center for Covid Control or Doctors Clinical Laboratory, when reached for comment.

“My job is to fight for Minnesotans’ security and help them live with dignity, safety, and respect. Making sure that Minnesotans have accurate tools to [keep] them safe from the COVID-19 pandemic is a key part of that job,” Ellison said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Last week, CCC announced it would be pausing operations from Jan. 14 until Jan. 22, because “unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals.”

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments,” CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj said in the announcement.

2 hr 48 min ago

India's Covid-19 cases surpass the 300,000 mark

From CNN's Manveena Suri

India reported 317,532 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, surpassing the 300,000 mark for the first time in this recent wave.

The last time cases surpassed this milestone was during the country's devastating second wave in April and May, which was fueled by the Delta variant.

Within India, the state of Maharashtra has reported 43,697 new cases. Delhi has reported 13,785, a decline that is believed to be due to lower rates of testing.

Meanwhile, some states are seeing a rise in cases, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the south, Uttar Pradesh in the north and the eastern state of West Bengal.

The number of deaths rose by 491, according to JHU.

2 hr 43 min ago

Czech folk singer dies after deliberately getting infected with Covid-19, her son says 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

A Czech folk singer who was opposed to having a coronavirus vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son.

Hana Horká, of the folk band Asonance, died Sunday at the age of 57 after intentionally exposing herself to the virus at home while her son and husband were sick, according to CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Horká wanted to infect herself so she could be "done with Covid," her son, Jan Rek, told Prima News on Monday.

"I came here because the debate is very important and I want to warn people," said Rek, who added that both he and his father had been vaccinated.

"My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the Covid pass," Rek said. "She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with Covid."

Rek said his mother was getting incorrect information about the virus "from her social circle."

Horká was "ignoring on purpose some facts and comments that were disproving her arguments," added Rek. "She wanted to get sick on purpose," he said.

"She was living by even at times unrelated information concerning health in general but there has always been this underlying thought that nature will take care of everything and only we know ourselves the best," he said.

"It wasn't somehow extreme at home. She was always open to a choice and wasn't extremely against vaccination," Rek said.

3 hr 8 min ago

Germany marks new record high in daily Covid-19 infections

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

Germany hit its highest-ever daily number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Germany topped 100,000 new infections in a day on Wednesday, with a recorded 139,000 new cases within the last 24 hours.

The number of people admitted to hospitals, however, is declining. On Wednesday, the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency reported that 2,571 people are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the country's intensive care units. Last Wednesday, that number stood at 2,959. 

Around 73% of the German population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 48% have received a booster shot, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute.