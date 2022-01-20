World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:40 a.m. ET, January 20, 2022
1 hr 7 min ago

Hong Kong has culled over 1,200 small animals so far over Covid-19 transmission fears

From CNN's Eric Cheung

Hong Kong has so far culled more than 1,200 small animals amid fears of Covid-19 transmission, the city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department told CNN on Thursday.

This comes after Hong Kong authorities said on Tuesday they will euthanize around 2,000 small animals, including all pet shops' hamsters, after a worker and 11 hamsters at the Little Boss pet shop — located in Hong Kong's busy Causeway Bay district — tested positive for the coronavirus. 

As of Wednesday evening local time, the AFCD said it has culled 1,213 small animals from both the pet shop and the company's warehouse. 

Among the animals, 97 were ​euthanized at the pet shop, including 69 hamsters, 21 rabbits and seven chinchillas. Another 1,116 small animals, including 138 rabbits, 861 hamsters, 31 chinchillas, 81 guinea pigs, three white rats and two golden hamsters, were euthanized in its warehouse in the Tai Po district.

The AFCD said they have taken 511 samples from the small animals in the Tai Po storehouse, and testing is underway.

Hamsters in other pet shops are expected to be euthanized by the end of the week and authorities are assessing the financial impact on pet shops, the AFCD added.

In a press release on Wednesday, Hong Kong authorities also "strongly advised" people who purchased hamsters after Dec. 22, 2021, to hand over their animals to be tested and euthanized.

The AFCD said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday local time, it received more than 60 hamsters from pet owners.

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden: US should have done more Covid-19 testing earlier, "but we're doing more now"

President Biden held a news conference on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of his administration. He touted the progress he made so far and discussed the challenges ahead.

The conference came as his administration struggles to contain the latest surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant and works to ease the economic anxiety gripping the nation.

Biden acknowledged the challenges facing his administration as he enters his second year in office. He said there continues to be "frustration and fatigue in this country" over Covid-19, reiterating that "while it's cause for concern, it's not cause for panic."

The President conceded that his team should have done more to ramp up testing, but listed steps he's taken to make kits more available, arguing that "we're in a better place than we have been thus far, clearly better than a year ago."

"I'm not going to give up and accept things as they are now. Some people may call what's happening now the new normal. I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better. We're moving toward a time when Covid-19 won't disrupt our daily lives," he added.