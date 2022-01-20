Biden administration disputes Maryland governor's claim on availability of tests

The White House is disputing a claim made by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that some states aren't receiving the Covid-19 tests they ordered because of a new federal program to distribute them for free.

“We have not taken a single contract away from anyone," a senior administration official told CNN Thursday morning, explaining that there is a stipulation in contracts the federal government is signing that procurements cannot interrupt or interference with other federal, state or commercial orders for over-the-counter tests.

Instead, the official cited a fast-moving situation where states and the federal government are both actively trying to secure tests as a reason for the confusion and miscommunication.

"There have been moments where there’s a communication from a distributor or supplier that suggests the federal project is interfering with the state," the official said, and added that the administration's team is actively speaking with state officials who say they've been turned down by distributors or manufacturers for tests they've ordered.

In some circumstances, some manufacturers may be overpromising on tests numbers and then citing the new federal contract when they come up short, the official claimed.

In the last month, federal officials have spoken with approximately seven states about issues with orders they believed were being affected by the new federal program, and the issue is typically resolved within a matter of days.

Hogan raised his issue during the weekly White House call with governors. The administration official said their team reached out afterward to get information about what happened and believes the problem has now been resolved.

"We want the states to get over-the-counter tests," the official said.

Hogan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.