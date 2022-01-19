After bout with Covid, West Virginia governor urges others get vaccines and booster shots

(West Virginia Governor's office)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice urged residents to “stack the deck” in their favor by getting vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 during a briefing Thursday morning.

Justice was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month and detailed his experience with the virus.

“I know without anybody telling me in any way, if I hadn’t been vaccinated, I’d have been in the hospital for sure, and I’d have been in really tough shape — really, really tough shape,” said Justice, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus. “So stack the deck in your favor. You gotta vaccinated and you gotta get boosted. I mean that’s all there is to it.”

Justice said he experienced a “blazing headache,” fever, elevated heart rate and high blood pressure. His symptoms also included congestion and a light cough.

While Justice said he did not receive immediate relief from the monoclonal antibody treatment he was given, he did begin to feel better after a few days.

“I’m tickled to death to be back with you and more than anything, I appreciate your prayers. I will never forget them,” Justice said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a daily positivity rate of just above 22.6%, with 215 people in the ICU with confirmed cases of the virus and 125 on ventilators.

About 89.5% of the 5,576 reported Covid-related deaths in West Virginia have been among the unvaccinated, according to Justice.